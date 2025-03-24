Victor Horta’s masterpiece town houses (KOR)

By the 1890s, as the Industrial Revolution neared its culmination, Europe’s maturing bourgeois society longed for an art form of its own. Yet much of the art that remained was steeped in the antiquated traditions of the aristocracy. In response, parallel movements emerged across major European countries under the banner of a “new art”: the Arts and Crafts Movement in Britain, the Secessionist groups in the German-speaking world, and Art Nouveau in the Francophone sphere. These movements sought the source of beauty in nature, combining the rational functionality of modernity with the artisanal finesse of the medieval age.The first architectural embodiment of the Art Nouveau aesthetic emerged in Brussels, Belgium. In 1893, Victor Horta (1861–1947) designed the Hôtel Tassel, a town house for the Tassel family. One of several adjoining homes in a typical Brussels town house row, the narrow facade was adorned with curving ironwork and undulating glass windows. Inside, Horta pierced the center of the four-story home with a staircase hall topped by a skylight, allowing natural light to flood every level. The elegantly sweeping banisters and stairs, cast-iron columns shaped like tree branches, and vine-patterned motifs across the walls and floors created a mysterious, harmonious space — an entirely new spatial language that dismantled centuries of rigid, enclosed classicism in one stroke.Several other town houses Horta designed in Brussels — the Hôtel Solvay, Hôtel van Eetvelde and his own residence, the Maison Horta — were later inscribed alongside the Hôtel Tassel as UNESCO World Heritage sites. Each features open, flowing interiors suffused with natural light and organic motifs, conjuring dreamlike environments reminiscent of tropical jungles or winter gardens. Now open to the public as the Horta Museum, his former home presents an Art Nouveau space in its most distilled form — like a miniature opera house crafted in light, metal, and glass.Art Nouveau met an abrupt end with the outbreak of World War I in 1914. During the postwar recovery, its exquisite craftsmanship and high production costs led many to dismiss it as an “archaic luxury.” In its place rose a world dominated by standardized, mass-produced, and economically efficient architecture. Yet the DNA of Art Nouveau persists as a wellspring of luxury design. Its legacy endures in the continued allure of high-end brands — objects of aspiration that still echo the movement’s spirit of beauty and refinement.산업혁명이 완성된 1890년대 성숙한 유럽 시민사회는 그들을 위한 예술을 원했으나 여전히 예술은 귀족 시대의 낡은 형식이었다. 주요 유럽국가에는 이른바 ‘새로운 예술’ 운동이 동시다발적으로 출현했다. 영국의 예술공예운동, 독어권의 분리파, 불어권의 아르누보 등이다. 이들은 자연 속에서 아름다움의 근원을 찾았고, 근대의 합리적 기능과 중세의 장인적 완성도를 융합했다.아르누보 미학을 구현한 최초의 건축은 벨기에 브뤼셀에서 출현했다. 1893년 빅터 오르타 (1861~1947)는 타셀의 주택(사진)을 설계했다. 여러 세대가 연립한 타운하우스 중 한 세대로 좁은 정면을 구부러진 곡선 철제 프레임과 곡면형 유리창으로 장식했다. 4개 층 내부를 위아래로 관통하는 계단실을 만들고 천창을 뚫어 모든 층으로 자연광을 유입했다. 유려하게 휘어진 난간과 계단, 나뭇가지 모양의 주철 기둥, 벽면과 바닥의 넝쿨 문양들이 통일되어 신비하고 우아한 공간을 이루었다. 수백 년간 지속해온 엄격하고 폐쇄적인 고전주의 형식을 일거에 해체한 새로운 공간이었다.오르타가 브뤼셀에 설계한 타운하우스 중 솔베이 주택(1900), 반 에트벨데 주택(1901), 오르타 자택(1901)이 타셀 주택과 함께 유네스코 세계문화유산으로 등재되었다. 이들 모두 개방적인 내부공간을 자연광으로 충만케 하고, 자연적 모티브로 열대우림이나 겨울식물원 같은 환상적인 공간을 창출했다. 오르타 자택은 현재 오르타 박물관으로 개방되었으며 마치 축소된 오페라하우스처럼 아르누보 공간의 끝판을 보여준다.1914년 세계대전의 발발로 아르누보는 짧은 수명을 끝냈다. 전후 복구기에 값비싼 장인적 수공예는 ‘원시적인 사치품’으로 배제되었기 때문이다. 이후 세계는 규격화돼 대량 생산된 경제적 건축이 범람하게 되었다. 그러나 아르누보의 DNA는 럭셔리 디자인의 원천으로 여전히 살아있고, 그 결과로 명품 브랜드 또한 여전히 선망의 대상이 되었다.