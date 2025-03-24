미 법무부, 마틴 루터 킹 주니어 감시 기록 공개 추진
Justice Dept. Moves to Release Surveillance Records of Martin Luther King Jr.
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is moving to unseal FBI surveillance records of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. about two years before their court-ordered release. The request was made over the objections of the civil rights organization King founded, which fears details of his private life will be used to tarnish his legacy.
In a 28-page filing dated Monday, Ed Martin, the Trump-appointed interim U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, cited “strong public interest in understanding the truth about the assassination.” The materials could include the contents of wiretaps, hidden microphones and reports from agents.
The request represents a sharp reversal for the FBI and the Justice Department, which have blocked or slow-walked the release of investigative files for decades under presidents from both parties. President Donald Trump, who ordered the move, has floated alternative theories about political assassinations, stoking doubts about the role played by the bureau in perpetuating those theories.
A federal judge in Washington has yet to schedule a hearing on the motion.
In his filing, Martin said the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, the civil rights organization based in Atlanta that King used as his base of operations, “currently opposes” the motion.
Martin, a far-right political activist, said he was following through on an executive order by Trump.
King’s relatives have raised questions about the federal investigation into his death, which concluded that it was the work of a lone racist assassin, James Earl Ray.
But they have also expressed concern that the Trump administration would dump all of the files in the case into the public domain, possibly airing biased or fabricated accounts of his private life to smear him.
The president has ordered the release of previously undisclosed investigative files related to Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual assault case and jailhouse death as well as the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy and his brother Robert F. Kennedy.
Already, the administration has released files related to Epstein and President Kennedy, though the revelations have been modest.
The King records might be different. In 2019, David J. Garrow, a Pulitzer Prize-winning King biographer, examined a trove of previously unreleased documents at the National Archives that provided salacious details about King’s sex life. The material had been gathered in bugged hotel rooms as part of a campaign by FBI director J. Edgar Hoover to destroy the reputations of civil rights leaders in the 1960s.
미 법무부가 법원 명령보다 2년 빨리 연방수사국(FBI)의 마틴 루터 킹 주니어 목사 감시 기록을 공개하는 방안을 추진하고 있다. 이는 킹이 세운 민권운동단체의 반대에도 불구하고 진행되고 있다. 단체는 킹의 개인사가 그의 유산을 훼손하는 데 악용될 가능성을 우려하고 있다.
도널드 트럼프 대통령이 임명한 에드 마틴 D.C. 연방검찰총장 직무대행은 월요일(3월 18일) 28페이지 분량의 법원 제출 서류에서 “암살 사건의 진실을 이해하려는 강한 대중의 관심이 있다”며 공개 필요성을 강조했다. 공개될 자료에는 도청 내용과 숨겨진 마이크를 통해 수집한 정보, FBI 요원의 보고서 등이 포함될 것으로 보인다.
이번 요청은 그간 미국 대통령들이 당을 초월해 FBI와 법무부와 함께 수십 년 동안 킹 목사 관련 조사 파일 공개를 차단하거나 미뤄 온 것과는 정반대의 움직임이다. 공개 추진은 과거 여러 정치적 암살 사건에 대한 대체 이론을 띄우며 FBI 개입 가능성을 시사한 트럼프 대통령의 지시에 따른 것이다.
워싱턴 연방 법원은 아직 이에 대한 심리 일정을 잡지 않았다.
법원 제출 서류에서 마틴은 킹 목사가 민권운동의 거점으로 삼았던 애틀랜타 남부기독교지도회의가 이 요청에 대해 “현재 반대하고 있다”고 밝혔다.
극우 정치 활동가 출신인 그는 트럼프 대통령의 행정 명령을 이행하는 것이라고 주장하고 있다.
킹의 유족은 그간 암살 사건을 수사한 연방정부의 결론에 의문을 제기해왔다. 연방 정부는 인종차별주의자인 제임스 얼 레이가 단독으로 킹을 암살했다고 결론지었다.
하지만 유족은 동시에 트럼프 행정부가 사건과 관련된 모든 문서를 무분별하게 공개할 경우 킹의 사생활에 대한 편향되거나 조작된 정보가 유포될 가능성을 우려하고 있다.
트럼프는 이 건의 공개 외에도, 제프리 앱스타인의 성범죄와 교도소 사망 사건, 존 F. 케네디 대통령과 그의 동생 로버트 F. 케네디 암살 사건 등과 관련된 수사 기록을 공개하라고 지시했다. 이미 앱스타인 사건과 케네디 대통령 암살 사건과 관련된 일부 파일이 공개됐지만 현재까지 나온 것 중 중대 정보는 없었다.
그러나 킹 관련 문서는 다를 수 있다. 2019년, 퓰리처 상을 수상한 킹 목사 전기 작가 데이비드 J. 개로우는 미국 국립문서보관소에 있는 미공개 자료를 검토한 바 있다. 개로우는 미공개 문서에서 킹 목사의 성생활에 대한 외설스러운 내용을 발견했다. 이 자료는 J. 에드거 후버 당시 FBI 국장이 1960년대 민권 운동 지도자들의 명성을 떨어뜨리려는 의도로 호텔 방을 도청해 수집한 정보다.
