Boy band Ateez gets dirty, in-your-face sexy in tour finale performances in Seoul
Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 13:46
- YOON SO-YEON
There’s a fine line between sexy and sexual. Only a few boy bands have dared to walk that line in K-pop, but Ateez did and did it right.
K-pop concerts always include a performance to show the sexy side of a group, but seldom — if ever — does a group make sexiness the overall theme of an entire concert. But during boy band Ateez’s latest concert in Seoul during the weekend, sensuality wasn’t hinted at; it was in your face.
Ateez lowered the curtain of its “Towards the Light: Will to Power” world tour with finale concerts in Seoul held Saturday and Sunday at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul, filling up 180 minutes with what could only be described as the sexiest performance possible from a K-pop boy band.
“Are you having fun? It’s going to get even stronger and sexier from here,” Mingi told the audience, who answered with hollers that sounded more like excited screams than reciprocation.
The concert was smothered with sexual innuendoes that were amplified through outfits made to craze. During the performance of “Silver Light” (2023), San was on his knees chained to the ceiling, and members covered their eyes with velvet cloth during the performance of “Wake Up” (2023). Member Seonghwa wore leather straps across his chest instead of shirts, as opposed to member San, who wore nothing under his blazer, making Mingi’s loose-fitted sleeveless top look composed in comparison.
But it wasn’t just the abundant body rolls under the red light or the neck-choking choreography that were the spectacles of the concert. Ateez’s concert proved the importance of a smooth narrative that naturally leads one song to the next instead of a sudden transition in mood that can even seem random if done wrong.
The roof-blowing energy delivered during the performances of “Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers)” (2023), “Wonderland” (2019), “The Real” (2021) and “Arriba” (2023) also demonstrated Ateez’s live performances skills, which have stolen the hearts of fans around the world.
“We tried so hard so that today could be meaningful and precious for everyone here,” Hongjoong said.
“I was so happy yesterday, and I am so happy today,” Jongho said. “I will keep being happy thanks to [fan club] Atiny. You are the source of my happiness, and I will make you just as happy as I am.”
Ateez finished off the 180-minute concert with a promise to bring better music and performances to its fans.
“Seeing the halls get bigger and more fans coming with every tour has made me grateful, but as a human being, it made me want more,” Wooyoung said. “It made me want to go higher and achieve more. But I won’t just want and wish without trying. We, Ateez, will always try harder and go one step higher. All we ask from you, Atiny, is that you keep loving us as you do.”
“Thank you for enjoying yourself tonight,” San said. “I’m just glad all eight of us got to finish the tour we started a year ago healthily and happily. We will always be an Ateez that returns your love with good music and performances. But most of all, all eight of us will be amazing human beings.”
During the “Towards the Light” tour that began in January 2024, Ateez performed in 19 cities in North America and nine cities in Europe.
The band became the second K-pop artist to perform at the Citi Field stadium in New York and the first K-pop boy band to perform at the Globe Light Field last July. On Feb. 22 this year, Ateez also performed at Paris’ La Défense Arena, becoming the first K-pop act to hold a solo performance at one of the largest venues in Europe.
Having debuted in 2018 under KQ Entertainment with EP “Treasure EP. 1: All to Zero,” Ateez quickly gained international popularity through its powerful hip-hop theme preferred by global K-pop fans. The band went on its first tour, “The Expedition Tour,” just four months after its debut to prove its global fame. Ateez has since been on five world tours, including “Towards the Light.”
Ateez topped the Billboard 200 albums chart for the first time in 2023 with its second full-length album, “The World EP. Fin: Will,” which also peaked at No. 2 on the British Official Albums Chart.
The band released its 11th EP, “Golden Hour: Part. 2,” last November as an album that “captures the various moments of love surrounding Ateez,” according to member San during the band’s press conference held on the day of the album’s release. “Golden Hour: Part. 2” also topped the Billboard 200 and landed at No. 4 on the Official Albums Chart.
Ateez is now in its seventh year in the industry, meaning the members must decide whether to renew their contracts with KQ Entertainment. If individual members pursue solo careers with different agencies, an album and tour with all the members becomes exponentially difficult.
“We are having a lot of talks not just among the members but also with the staff at the agency,” Hongjoong told reporters during a press conference held last November.
“There are still so many things we want to show as Ateez. And looking back at our story, we believe that there are so many things that we’ve got within us. There’s not much we can tell you now, but we want to tell you that we have much to show.”
