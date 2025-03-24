Boy band Newbeat makes unique debut with full album release
Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 18:01
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
In K-pop, where it can sometimes take years for a band to release its first full-length album, boy band Newbeat made a mark by releasing an 11-track album on the very day of its debut. Not only that, the band promises to be “so good that you wouldn’t believe” they’re rookies.
“We’ve gained a lot of experience even before our debut, which I believe will let us stand out onstage,” member Jeon Yeo-yeo-jeong told reporters during a showcase held at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul on Monday for the release of the band's album "Raw and Rad."
“We were able to go on busking sessions before our debut and we even worked as backup dancers for other artists," he continued. "We were able to learn things that you wouldn’t be able to in the training room. All these experiences have allowed us a sense of determination like no other.”
Newbeat made its debut on Monday as the first new boy band from Beat Interactive in eight years since A.C.E. The all-Korean lineup includes Park Min-seok, Hong Min-sung, Jeon Yeo-yeo-jeong, Choi Seo-hyun, Kim Tae-yang, Jo Yun-hu and Kim Ri-woo.
“I think we were able to become closer to each other because we’re all Korean and we think similarly,” Jeon said.
“But we’re studying English, Japanese and Chinese so that we will be able to communicate with fans around the world,” Park said. “We hope that people take note of our efforts and the details we pay attention to.”
Newbeat aims for a rebellious and strong hip-hop theme that was best shown in its lead track “Flip the Coin.” The other 10 tracks also carry different moods and vibes, which the members were all proud to present.
“The fact that we released 10 tracks for our album proves our untamed energy as young boys,” Hong said. “We want to show our strong determination through each and every song that we put so much into.”
The band worked with anti-violence organization The Blue Tree Foundation to produce music to support young people going through hard times, especially in school or the workplace.
“Our album is all about the message that different isn’t wrong,” Park said. “I think this will resonate deeply with young people, not just students. We want to spread that message through our music.”
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)