Boy band TWS to release third EP 'Try With Us' in April
Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 10:01
Boy band TWS will release its third EP, “Try With Us,” on April 21, its agency Pledis Entertainment said Monday.
The EP comes five months after the release of its first single “Last Bell.”
“The EP titled ‘Try With Us’ indicates that TWS aims to explore new territory that the group hasn't attempted before,” according to the agency.
Through the logo motion videos released Friday on Pledis Entertainment's official YouTube channel, TWS hints at a change in mood with the new album, moving from a teenage vibe to that of a young adult.
TWS debuted on Jan. 22 with its first EP, “Sparkling Blue,” as Pledis Entertainment’s “next-generation boy band,” nine years after Seventeen made its debut in 2015. TWS has six members — Youngjae, Jihoon, Dohoon, Kyungmin, Shinyu and Hanjin.
Its debut lead single, “plot twist,” topped major domestic music platform Melon’s yearly chart for 2024. It was the first time that a debut track has topped the chart in 14 years, according to TWS’s agency.
In February and March, TWS hosted six sold-out meet and greet events in Seoul and Tokyo, attracting 44,000 fans in total.
