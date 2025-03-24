BoyNextDoor adds three Korea, three Japan dates to 'Knock On Vol. 1' tour
Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 16:49 Updated: 24 Mar. 2025, 18:26
K-pop boy band BoyNextDoor has added three additional concerts each in Korea and Japan to its ongoing “Knock On Vol. 1” tour, its agency, KOZ Entertainment, said on Monday.
The encore concerts will take place at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza in Tokyo on June 28, 29 and 30, followed by concerts at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul on July 25, 26 and 27.
Details regarding ticket sales will be available later on the fan-celebrity platform Weverse.
The band kicked off its “Knock On Vol. 1” tour with two concerts in Incheon on Dec. 14 and 15 of last year.
BoyNextDoor is set to continue its tour in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 29; Taipei, Taiwan, on April 3, Hong Kong on April 6; and Jakarta, Indonesia, on April 10.
BoyNextDoor debuted in May 2023 with its single “WHO!” under KOZ Entertainment, a HYBE subsidiary founded by rapper Zico of Block B. The band’s six members are Sungho, Riwoo, Myung Jae-hyun, Taesan, Leehan and Woonhak.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)