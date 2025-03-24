 BoyNextDoor adds three Korea, three Japan dates to 'Knock On Vol. 1' tour
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

BoyNextDoor adds three Korea, three Japan dates to 'Knock On Vol. 1' tour

Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 16:49 Updated: 24 Mar. 2025, 18:26
The schedule for the additional concerts of boy band BoyNextDoor's ″Knock On Vol. 1″ tour [KOZ ENTERTAINMENT]

The schedule for the additional concerts of boy band BoyNextDoor's ″Knock On Vol. 1″ tour [KOZ ENTERTAINMENT]

 
K-pop boy band BoyNextDoor has added three additional concerts each in Korea and Japan to its ongoing “Knock On Vol. 1” tour, its agency, KOZ Entertainment, said on Monday.
 
The encore concerts will take place at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza in Tokyo on June 28, 29 and 30, followed by concerts at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul on July 25, 26 and 27.
 

Related Article

 
Details regarding ticket sales will be available later on the fan-celebrity platform Weverse.
 
The band kicked off its “Knock On Vol. 1” tour with two concerts in Incheon on Dec. 14 and 15 of last year.
 
BoyNextDoor is set to continue its tour in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 29; Taipei, Taiwan, on April 3, Hong Kong on April 6; and Jakarta, Indonesia, on April 10.
 
BoyNextDoor debuted in May 2023 with its single “WHO!” under KOZ Entertainment, a HYBE subsidiary founded by rapper Zico of Block B. The band’s six members are Sungho, Riwoo, Myung Jae-hyun, Taesan, Leehan and Woonhak.
 
 

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
tags BoyNextDoor

More in K-pop

Boy band Newbeat makes unique debut with full album release

New girls in town KiiiKiii ready to become queens of K-pop

BoyNextDoor adds three Korea, three Japan dates to 'Knock On Vol. 1' tour

Stray Kids' Hyunjin donates 100 million won to hospital for his birthday

New girl group Uspeer ready to burst onto the K-pop scene

Related Stories

BoyNextDoor to release first digital single 'If I say, I love you'

BoyNextDoor celebrates 85th anniversary of 'Tom and Jerry' in Japan

BoyNextDoor's new album '19.99' documents the journey from youth to adulthood

2024 MAMA Awards Osaka red carpet — in pictures

Zico to hold first solo concert in November to celebrate 10th anniversary
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)