Girl group aespa to release English version of 'Whiplash'
Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 15:27
K-pop girl group aespa is set to release an English version of its hit song “Whiplash” (2024) later this week.
The English version of “Whiplash,” originally the lead track on the group’s fifth EP released in October 2023, will be made available on major streaming platforms at 1 p.m. on Thursday. The track is expected to offer a fresh twist on the original, highlighting the group’s distinct style in a new language.
Alongside the English version, the single will also include a remix by globally renowned DJ and producer Steve Aoki that reinterprets the energetic original into a house-style track, providing a different sonic experience while showcasing the group’s dynamic vocals through Aoki’s signature production.
“Whiplash” is a dance track characterized by a fast-paced bass line and a house beat. Its lyrics emphasize aespa’s bold and unapologetic confidence, portraying a group that breaks norms and reshapes the status quo wherever they go. The song’s minimalist production and catchy topline are enhanced by the members’ cool, charismatic vocal delivery.
The track debuted at No. 53 on Spotify’s global chart on its first day of release, marking the highest debut for a K-pop girl group song in 2024. It also charted on Billboard’s World Albums, Global 200, Global 200 Excl. U.S. and Billboard 200, reinforcing the group’s growing international popularity.
Given the song’s earlier success and global appeal, the English version is expected to resonate strongly with fans worldwide.
