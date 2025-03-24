KiiiKiii debuts with 'Uncut Gem' EP at Seoul showcase — in pictures

Girl group KiiiKiii performs lead track “I Do Me” during a showcase held on March 24 at the Blue Square in central Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
KiiiKiii held a showcase on Monday at Blue Square in central Seoul to mark the release of its debut EP “Uncut Gem.”
The five-member group — Jiyu, Leesol, Sui, Haum and Kya — performed the lead track “I Do Me,” the B-side track “BTG” and answered questions from reporters.
“Uncut Gem” features six tracks, including the lead track, "I Do Me," along with the B-sides "Debut Song," "Groundwork," "There They Go," "BTG" and "One Off."
The girl group had previously released the lead track “I Do Me” in February as part of their pre-debut activities. "We are grateful for the positive reviews we have received about our live performances," Jiyu told reporters. "This is definitely something we want to keep improving on."
KiiiKiii is Starship’s first group in three years, following IVE, and their debut EP officially dropped on Monday at 6 p.m.
Here are some highlights from the event as KiiiKiii posed for the cameras and introduced the album to the media.
Girl group KiiiKiii poses for photos during a showcase held on March 24 at the Blue Square in central Seoul, for the release of its first EP “Uncut Gem.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
KiiiKiii's Jiyu poses for photos during a showcase held on March 24 at the Blue Square in central Seoul, for the release of its first EP “Uncut Gem.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
KiiiKiii's Leesol poses for photos during a showcase held on March 24 at the Blue Square in central Seoul, for the release of its first EP “Uncut Gem.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
KiiiKiii's Sui poses for photos during a showcase held on March 24 at the Blue Square in central Seoul, for the release of its first EP “Uncut Gem.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
KiiiKiii's Haum poses for photos during a showcase held on March 24 at the Blue Square in central Seoul, for the release of its first EP “Uncut Gem.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
KiiiKiii's Kya poses for photos during a showcase held on March 24 at the Blue Square in central Seoul, for the release of its first EP “Uncut Gem.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group KiiiKiii performs lead track “I Do Me” during a showcase held on March 24 at the Blue Square in central Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group KiiiKiii performs B-side track “BTG” during a showcase held on March 24 at the Blue Square in central Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
KiiiKiii answers reporters’ questions during a showcase held on March 24 at the Blue Square in central Seoul, for the release of its first EP “Uncut Gem.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ
]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
