KiiiKiii debuts with 'Uncut Gem' EP at Seoul showcase — in pictures

KiiiKiii held a showcase on Monday at Blue Square in central Seoul to mark the release of its debut EP "Uncut Gem."The five-member group — Jiyu, Leesol, Sui, Haum and Kya — performed the lead track "I Do Me," the B-side track "BTG" and answered questions from reporters."Uncut Gem" features six tracks, including the lead track, "I Do Me," along with the B-sides "Debut Song," "Groundwork," "There They Go," "BTG" and "One Off."The girl group had previously released the lead track "I Do Me" in February as part of their pre-debut activities. "We are grateful for the positive reviews we have received about our live performances," Jiyu told reporters. "This is definitely something we want to keep improving on."KiiiKiii is Starship's first group in three years, following IVE, and their debut EP officially dropped on Monday at 6 p.m.Here are some highlights from the event as KiiiKiii posed for the cameras and introduced the album to the media.