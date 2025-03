New girl group Uspeer ready to burst onto the K-pop scene

WM Entertainment will debut a new girl group, Uspeer, in the first half of this year — its first since Oh My Girl debuted a decade ago.The agency unveiled Uspeer’s official logo and launched the group’s social media accounts at midnight Sunday.The logo, designed to resemble a speech bubble, hints at the group’s messaging and identity, but no further details were unveiled.Uspeer is WM Entertainment’s latest project following B1A4, Oh My Girl and ONF.“We’re excited to introduce Uspeer after years of preparation,” WM Entertainment said in a statement Monday.“We’ve poured our expertise into building a team that will deliver unique music and performances to K-pop fans around the world. We look forward to your support.”Uspeer is expected to release teaser content on its official social media channels in the lead-up to its debut.BY JIN EUN-SOO [ [email protected]