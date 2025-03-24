NewJeans files objection to court order restricting independent activities
Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 19:13
Girl group NewJeans filed an objection to a court decision that barred the group from engaging in independent activities, amid an ongoing contract dispute with its agency, ADOR.
All five members of NewJeans, who want to be called as NJZ, submitted an objection last Friday to the Seoul Central District Court, challenging the court’s decision to grant an injunction requested by ADOR, legal sources said Monday.
The injunction prohibits the group from promoting or signing advertising deals outside of the agency.
By filing the objection, NewJeans is asking the court to reconsider its decision.
If the court rejects the objection, the group may then file an appeal with a higher court.
Previously, the court accepted ADOR’s request for a preliminary injunction seeking to preserve its exclusive management rights over the group and block the members from pursuing separate commercial activities.
NewJeans declared in November that it was terminating its exclusive contract with ADOR, accusing the agency of breaching the agreement. The group began promoting independently, but the court’s decision left no choice for the group but to temporarily suspended those activities.
The group admitted to a temporary suspension of their activities to their fans at the ComplexCon concert in Hong Kong on Saturday.
“This may be our last performance for a while," the group told the concertgoers.
"We have decided to suspend all activities in compliance with the court’s decision. It wasn’t an easy decision, but we believe it’s necessary for now.”
After the announcement, ADOR expressed regret towards the group's decision.
“We regret that the group continued to perform under a different name and unilaterally declared a halt in activities despite the court’s ruling," the agency said in a statement.
"We remain committed to supporting NewJeans under a valid exclusive contract and hope to meet with the artists soon to discuss the future.”
