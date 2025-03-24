Stray Kids' Hyunjin donates 100 million won to hospital for his birthday
Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 16:09 Updated: 24 Mar. 2025, 18:19
Hyunjin of boy band Stray Kids has donated 100 million won ($68,100) to support pediatric care in celebration of his birthday, his agency, JYP Entertainment, said Monday.
The Stray Kids member was born on March 20, 2000.
Hyunjin made the donation to Samsung Medical Center to “give back the love he received from his fans,” his agency said.
The donation will be used to cover medical expenses for young patients and to provide them psychological support services at the hospital.
In 2023, Hyunjin donated 100 million won to The Promise to assist those affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. For his birthday in 2024, he donated another 100 million won to The Snail of Love, a charity dedicated to helping deaf and hard of hearing people.
Stray Kids released a new digital single, “Mixtape : dominate,” on March 21 to mark its seventh anniversary.
The band will continue its ongoing world tour, “dominATE,” in Santiago, Chile, on March 27 and 28, before traveling to Brazil, Peru and Mexico in April. The tour began in Seoul last August.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)