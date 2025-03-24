 Stray Kids' Hyunjin donates 100 million won to hospital for his birthday
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Stray Kids' Hyunjin donates 100 million won to hospital for his birthday

Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 16:09 Updated: 24 Mar. 2025, 18:19
Hyunjin of boy band Stray Kids [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Hyunjin of boy band Stray Kids [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Hyunjin of boy band Stray Kids has donated 100 million won ($68,100) to support pediatric care in celebration of his birthday, his agency, JYP Entertainment, said Monday.
 
The Stray Kids member was born on March 20, 2000.
 

Related Article

 
Hyunjin made the donation to Samsung Medical Center to “give back the love he received from his fans,” his agency said.
 
The donation will be used to cover medical expenses for young patients and to provide them psychological support services at the hospital.
 
In 2023, Hyunjin donated 100 million won to The Promise to assist those affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. For his birthday in 2024, he donated another 100 million won to The Snail of Love, a charity dedicated to helping deaf and hard of hearing people.
 
Stray Kids released a new digital single, “Mixtape : dominate,” on March 21 to mark its seventh anniversary.
 
The band will continue its ongoing world tour, “dominATE,” in Santiago, Chile, on March 27 and 28, before traveling to Brazil, Peru and Mexico in April. The tour began in Seoul last August.
 
 

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
tags Stray Kids Hyunjin

More in K-pop

Boy band Newbeat makes unique debut with full album release

New girls in town KiiiKiii ready to become queens of K-pop

BoyNextDoor adds three Korea, three Japan dates to 'Knock On Vol. 1' tour

Stray Kids' Hyunjin donates 100 million won to hospital for his birthday

New girl group Uspeer ready to burst onto the K-pop scene

Related Stories

Cartier appoints Stray Kids' Hyunjin as new brand ambassador

Stray Kids's Hyunjin donates 100 million won to help people with hearing impairments

Stray Kids becomes first K-pop act with five RIAA gold albums after 'HOP' certification

Stray Kids surpass 30 million album sales in Korea and Japan

Stray Kids set to drop ‘HOP’ edition of ‘Skzhop Hiptape’ this December
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)