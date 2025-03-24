 Tomorrow X Together's Beomgyu set to release first solo mixtape 'Picnic'
Tomorrow X Together's Beomgyu set to release first solo mixtape 'Picnic'

Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 10:57
Beomgyu of boy band Tomorrow X Together at a media showcase in April, 2024. [YONHAP]

Beomgyu of boy band Tomorrow X Together at a media showcase in April, 2024. [YONHAP]

 
Beomgyu of boy band Tomorrow X Together will release his first solo mixtape, “Picnic,” on Thursday, his agency BigHit Music said.
 
"'Picnic' features self-written rock songs that capture Beomgyu’s musical style and personal stories,” the artist’s agency said.  
 

"Just as I received great comfort through music, I believe my voice and stories can also provide solace to others,” Beomgyu said in a press release. "I sincerely hope that my songs reach the depths of your hearts and become a source of strength to move forward."
 
Beginning with coproducing the track "Maze in the Mirror" from Tomorrow X Together's second EP, "The Dream Chapter: Eternity," released in 2020, Beomgyu has consistently engaged in music production.  
 
Beomgyu took on producing, writing and composing "Thursday’s Child Has Far To Go" from Tomorrow X Together's fourth EP, "minisode 2: Thursday's Child," and participated in the production of "What if I had been that Puma" from the boy band’s second full-length album, "The Chaos Chapter: Freeze," as well as "Blue Spring" from the group’s third full-length album, "The Name Chapter: Freefall."
 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
