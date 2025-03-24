'The Match' to portray legendary Go battle between Cho Hun-hyun and Lee Chang-ho
Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 11:13 Updated: 24 Mar. 2025, 11:30
The upcoming film "The Match," set for release on Wednesday, portrays the fateful battle between legendary Go players Cho Hun-hyun and Lee Chang-ho.
Actor Lee Byung-hun plays Cho, who once reached the top of the Go world and was known as the "Go Emperor" and for having “unshakable confidence that he could defeat even the gods of the game.” Actor Yoo Ah-in portrays Lee, a prodigy who eventually surpasses his mentor Cho.
The film captures the intense psychological struggle between the two, bound by a teacher-student relationship yet forced to face each other as competitors in the professional world.
Actor Lee — who once again portrays a real-life figure following his role in the film "The Man Standing Next" (2020) — recreates Go master Cho's signature parted hairstyle, arched eyebrows and characteristic habit of resting his chin on his index and middle fingers while shaking his legs.
"I met Cho in person to observe his personality and mannerisms," Lee said during an interview at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, central Seoul, on March 21.
"I portrayed Cho by studying documentaries and photos of him. When Cho saw the movie trailer, he told me he thought it was himself, which was a relief."
Cho allowed the film to be made under one condition: "Make sure the actors hold the Go stones properly." To achieve this, Lee received training from a professional Go player and practiced at home with a Go board.
When 15-year-old Lee Chang-ho defeated his mentor Cho in the 1990 match, it was a seismic shift in the Go world.
Actor Lee said he particularly paid attention to capturing Cho’s stunned reaction after losing to his protégé — blankly gazing into the space, his expression completely blown away.
In the film, Cho says, "There is nothing left to teach," to a crowd of reporters before hastily leaving the match venue, his facial expression reflecting a mix of shock, frustration and disappointment.
Unable to shake off the defeat, Cho eventually regains his beginner’s mindset, recalling that "Go is a cruel fight and a fight with oneself," and faces Lee Chang-ho again as a challenger.
Actor Lee said he also faced setbacks in his career, similar to his character Cho.
While he found success in television dramas in the 1990s, he had four consecutive box office failures, including his debut film "Run Away" (1995).
"At the time, if a rookie actor had two or three box office flops, their career was considered over,” Lee said. “I somehow managed to get cast in a fifth film after failing in four consecutive ones. People call it one of the biggest mysteries in the film industry."
His fifth film, "The Harmonium in My Memory" (1999), finally earned him recognition for his acting, and he later solidified his place in the industry with subsequent hits such as "Joint Security Area" (2000) and "Bungee Jumping of Their Own" (2001).
Lee said that he was "very happy" that this film, which faced many challenges, was finally set to premiere.
The film’s release was delayed due to actor Yoo Ah-in’s drug scandal, leaving it to face possible release on a streaming platform instead. However, distributor By4M Studio stepped in, allowing the film to meet audiences at a theater.
BY JUNG HYEON-MOK, WOO JI-WON
