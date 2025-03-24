 Actor Choi Yeo-jin set to marry boyfriend, wedding details to be broadcast on SBS reality show
Actor Choi Yeo-jin set to marry boyfriend, wedding details to be broadcast on SBS reality show

Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 11:04
Actor Choi Yeo-jin [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Actor Choi Yeo-jin [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Actor Choi Yeo-jin will tie the knot with her boyfriend, a divorcee who is seven years older than her, according to reports.
 
The actor’s wedding process will be aired on SBS reality show “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny” (2017-) on March 31, according to the broadcaster. 
 

Choi first disclosed her relationship during the same show last August. Her fiancé "runs a sports business focused on seasonal sports," according to the star.
 
She also shared that her now-fiancé had been married once before.
 
“We met while working out and stayed friends for a long time,” she said during the show. “At first, he wasn’t my type. We look completely different, and he’s even shorter than me. But as we spent time together, I realized he is a great person.”
 
“He’s my guardian angel," she added.  
 
Choi's fiancé was rumored to be wealthy, with his brother owning half the land in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi. Choi clarified the rumors on comedian Kim Sook's YouTube channel in January, where she made an appearance with her fiancé for the first time.  
 
Choi debuted as a model in 2001 and began her acting career in 2004 with the KBS drama “I'm Sorry, I Love You.” She also featured in the second season of KBS TV series “Dream High” (2012) and the Netflix series “My Holo Love” (2020). Recently, she appeared in the SBS football program “Kick a Goal” (2021-).

BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
tags marriage

