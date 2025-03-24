Entertainer Yoo Jae-suk, actor Chun Woo-hee donate to wildfire relief efforts
Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 17:35
Entertainer Yoo Jae-suk and actor Chun Woo-hee have made donations to support the victims and affected areas of the wildfires that have been ongoing across the country since last Friday.
Non-governmental organization The Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association said on Monday that Yoo donated 50 million won ($34,110) to assist the Gyeongsang regions affected by the wildfires.
The association also noted that Yoo’s total contributions over the years have now exceeded 1.05 billion won.
“Upon learning of the wildfire damage, Yoo Jae-suk decided to make this donation to assist the affected residents," said a representative from Yoo’s agency, Antenna. "He hopes those struggling due to this sudden disaster can return to their daily lives quickly."
Actor Chun Woo-hee also donated 40 million won to the same organization to support firefighters working to contain the wildfire.
"I hope this donation can provide some support to the firefighters who are working on the front lines of every disaster," Chun said.
Chun, a member of the Hope Bridge Honors Club, has been making donations to the organization since the 2019 wildfire in Gangwon.
"We truly appreciate the warm hearts of the two," the organization’s official said. “Hope Bridge will continue to provide swift and meticulous support to help the affected residents return to their daily lives as quickly as possible.”
On March 21, a large wildfire broke out in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang, followed by multiple fires in other cities and counties, including Gimhae and Ulsan.
Three firefighters and one civil servant lost their lives in the blaze in Sancheong County, where firefighting efforts were still ongoing as of Monday at 4:30 p.m.
