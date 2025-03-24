 Entertainer Yoo Jae-suk, actor Chun Woo-hee donate to wildfire relief efforts
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

Entertainer Yoo Jae-suk, actor Chun Woo-hee donate to wildfire relief efforts

Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 17:35
Entertainer Yoo Jae-suk, left, and actor Chun Woo-hee [NEWS1]

Entertainer Yoo Jae-suk, left, and actor Chun Woo-hee [NEWS1]

 
Entertainer Yoo Jae-suk and actor Chun Woo-hee have made donations to support the victims and affected areas of the wildfires that have been ongoing across the country since last Friday.
 
Non-governmental organization The Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association said on Monday that Yoo donated 50 million won ($34,110) to assist the Gyeongsang regions affected by the wildfires.
 

Related Article

 
The association also noted that Yoo’s total contributions over the years have now exceeded 1.05 billion won.  
 
“Upon learning of the wildfire damage, Yoo Jae-suk decided to make this donation to assist the affected residents," said a representative from Yoo’s agency, Antenna. "He hopes those struggling due to this sudden disaster can return to their daily lives quickly."
 
Actor Chun Woo-hee also donated 40 million won to the same organization to support firefighters working to contain the wildfire.
 
"I hope this donation can provide some support to the firefighters who are working on the front lines of every disaster," Chun said.
 
Chun, a member of the Hope Bridge Honors Club, has been making donations to the organization since the 2019 wildfire in Gangwon.
 
"We truly appreciate the warm hearts of the two," the organization’s official said. “Hope Bridge will continue to provide swift and meticulous support to help the affected residents return to their daily lives as quickly as possible.”
 
On March 21, a large wildfire broke out in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang, followed by multiple fires in other cities and counties, including Gimhae and Ulsan.
 
Three firefighters and one civil servant lost their lives in the blaze in Sancheong County, where firefighting efforts were still ongoing as of Monday at 4:30 p.m.
 
Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.   
 
 
 

BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
tags Yoo Jae-suk Chun Woo-hee

More in Television

Entertainer Yoo Jae-suk, actor Chun Woo-hee donate to wildfire relief efforts

Actor Choi Yeo-jin set to marry boyfriend, wedding details to be broadcast on SBS reality show

Actor Kim Soo-hyun to hold meet and greet in Taiwan despite Kim Sae-ron controversy

Lee Hyo-ri to host beauty makeup competition show 'Just Make Up'

Why Kim Soo-hyun's alleged sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl will likely go unpunished

Related Stories

Entertainer Yu Jae-suk, singer You Hee-yul make full recoveries from Covid

Ex-President Chun Doo Hwan's grandson calls him a 'slaughterer'

Chun Doo Hwan's grandson discharged from hospital after livestreaming drug usage

Song Joong-ki and Chun Woo-hee slated to star in upcoming romance drama

Stamps with Yoo
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)