 Student salute: Veterans honored ahead of West Sea Defense Day
Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 18:53
Students at Samil Technical High School in Paldal District, Suwon, Gyeonggi, observe calligraphy pieces expressing remembrance and gratitude, along with models of the Chamsuri 357 and ROKS Cheonan on Monday, four days ahead of the 10th West Sea Defense Day. West Sea Defense Day falls on the fourth Friday of March every year and is meant to remember the fallen in the Second Battle of Yeonpyeong in 2002, the sinking of ROKS Cheonan in 2010 and the shelling of Yeonpyeong Island in 2010. The late Master Sergeant Park Kyung-soo, who died onboard the Cheonan warship when it sank, was an alumnus of the school. [YONHAP]

Students at Samil Technical High School in Paldal District, Suwon, Gyeonggi, observe calligraphy pieces expressing remembrance and gratitude, along with models of the Chamsuri 357 and ROKS Cheonan on March 24, four days ahead of the 10th West Sea Defense Day.
 
West Sea Defense Day falls on the fourth Friday of March every year and is meant to remember the fallen in the Second Battle of Yeonpyeong in 2002, the sinking of ROKS Cheonan in 2010 and the shelling of Yeonpyeong Island in 2010.
 
The late Master Sergeant Park Kyung-soo, who died onboard the Cheonan warship when it sank, was an alumnus of the school.
 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
