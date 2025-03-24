Top generals of Korea, Philippines discuss military cooperation

The top generals of Korea and the Philippines held talks in Seoul on Monday to discuss ways to expand bilateral military cooperation, Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.JCS Chairman Adm. Kim Myung-soo and his Philippine counterpart, Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., also discussed the security situation in the Indo-Pacific region, according to the JCS.Kim stressed that the Philippines is a value-sharing nation that fought alongside South Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War and called for expanding their military cooperation.Brawner echoed the view, saying the two countries should strengthen their defense capabilities through military and arms industry cooperation.Monday's talks marked the first meeting between the top generals of the two countries in six years. Brawner visited Korea to attend a corvette delivery ceremony for the Philippine Navy, scheduled for Thursday.Yonhap