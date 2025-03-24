 Korea's Foreign Ministry explains Han ruling to key partners including U.S., Japan, China
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Korea's Foreign Ministry explains Han ruling to key partners including U.S., Japan, China

Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 15:45 Updated: 24 Mar. 2025, 17:33
Acting president and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo returns to work at the Government Complex Seoul in central Seoul on Monday after the Constitutional Court's decision to dismiss the impeachment motion against him. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Acting president and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo returns to work at the Government Complex Seoul in central Seoul on Monday after the Constitutional Court's decision to dismiss the impeachment motion against him. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
Korea’s Foreign Ministry reached out to key foreign counterparts, including the United States, Japan and China, on Monday to explain the Constitutional Court’s decision to dismiss the impeachment motion against acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. 
 

Related Article

First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Kim Hong-kyun held a phone conversation with acting U.S. Ambassador to Korea Joseph Yun, during which he explained the court's ruling. Kim also emphasized the "importance of maintaining the Korea-U.S. alliance" and called for "continued efforts to deepen bilateral cooperation," according to the ministry.
 
In response, Yun reaffirmed that Washington’s steadfast support for the Korea-U.S. alliance "remains unchanged," saying that the United States remains committed to close communication and coordination with Seoul.
 
Deputy Foreign Minister Chung Byung-won also held separate phone calls with Taisuke Mibae, deputy head of mission at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, and Dai Bing, Chinese ambassador to Korea. 
 
The diplomats agreed to "work closely" to ensure that Seoul’s bilateral relations with both Tokyo and Beijing continue to develop steadily without disruption.
 
The Constitutional Court dismissed the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo earlier in the day, effectively reinstating him as acting president amid ongoing turmoil over suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched declaration of martial law.
 
Shortly after the court’s decision, Han issued urgent directives to relevant ministries, calling for the maintenance of national security, public order and disaster preparedness. 
 
He also instructed the foreign minister to “strengthen Korea-U.S. coordination and cooperation with allied nations amid global uncertainty” and to “make clear to the international community that the government’s foreign policy stance remains unchanged.”

BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
tags Korea impeachment prime minister Han Duck-soo envoy foreign ministry

More in Diplomacy

Korea to launch interagency task force to respond to U.S. 'sensitive country' designation

Korea's Foreign Ministry explains Han ruling to key partners including U.S., Japan, China

Top envoys of Korea, Japan, China agree to cooperate on APEC summit, but differences emerge over North, economic leadership

Korean, Japanese envoys agree to keep positive momentum in ties

South Korea, Japan, China reaffirm peace on Korean Peninsula is 'shared interest'

Related Stories

Impeached Prime Minister Han urges Constitutional Court to expedite his case, citing 'double vacuum'

National Assembly asks court to remove insurrection charge against Prime Minister Han

Welcome Han’s nomination

As new acting president, prime minister orders gov't to remain vigilant

Korean prime minister to visit Bangkok to attend APEC summit
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)