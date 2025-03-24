Korea's Foreign Ministry explains Han ruling to key partners including U.S., Japan, China
Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 15:45 Updated: 24 Mar. 2025, 17:33
- SEO JI-EUN
Korea’s Foreign Ministry reached out to key foreign counterparts, including the United States, Japan and China, on Monday to explain the Constitutional Court’s decision to dismiss the impeachment motion against acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.
First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Kim Hong-kyun held a phone conversation with acting U.S. Ambassador to Korea Joseph Yun, during which he explained the court's ruling. Kim also emphasized the "importance of maintaining the Korea-U.S. alliance" and called for "continued efforts to deepen bilateral cooperation," according to the ministry.
In response, Yun reaffirmed that Washington’s steadfast support for the Korea-U.S. alliance "remains unchanged," saying that the United States remains committed to close communication and coordination with Seoul.
Deputy Foreign Minister Chung Byung-won also held separate phone calls with Taisuke Mibae, deputy head of mission at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, and Dai Bing, Chinese ambassador to Korea.
The diplomats agreed to "work closely" to ensure that Seoul’s bilateral relations with both Tokyo and Beijing continue to develop steadily without disruption.
The Constitutional Court dismissed the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo earlier in the day, effectively reinstating him as acting president amid ongoing turmoil over suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched declaration of martial law.
Shortly after the court’s decision, Han issued urgent directives to relevant ministries, calling for the maintenance of national security, public order and disaster preparedness.
He also instructed the foreign minister to “strengthen Korea-U.S. coordination and cooperation with allied nations amid global uncertainty” and to “make clear to the international community that the government’s foreign policy stance remains unchanged.”
