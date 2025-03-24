Acting President Han has busy first day back after impeachment dismissal
Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 18:47
Han emphasized the need for national unity as soon as he returned to duty, stressing that there is "now no left or right." He said the most critical task is to move the country forward for the benefit of future generations, calling for an end to political divisions.
At 10:21 a.m., right after the Constitutional Court ruling, Han arrived at the government complex in central Seoul from his residence in nearby Samcheong-dong.
He spoke with reporters and emphasized that the public should reject the intense political polarization, stressing that "people are now clearly voicing the need to move beyond the bitter divisions in politics."
Han's first official duty was to visit the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, where he urged a comprehensive response to ongoing wildfires. He then issued emergency directives related to national security, including strengthening military readiness and management of protests, before holding meetings with key officials such as Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, delivering a national address and visiting wildfire sites.
For lunch, Han joined a meeting with ministers, where they ate lunch boxes with bulgogi (grilled marinated beef) rice sets costing about 10,000 won ($6.8).
Drawing on his experience as a former trade minister and ex-ambassador to the United States, Han quickly identified the government's top priority as preparing for the trade war initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump.
As he arrived at the government complex, Han told reporters, "We will start by addressing urgent issues first. I will lead the response to global changes in collaboration with ministers responsible for trade and industry, as well as the private sector."
In his national address, Han further stressed, "With President Trump's inauguration, the U.S.-China power struggle has intensified, and we are facing a restructuring of the global economic order. We are already in a trade war, and I will dedicate all my wisdom and abilities to securing Korea's national interests."
Han also called for bipartisan cooperation, saying that a society divided in extremes "will lead only to misery, and no one's dreams will be realized."
"Both political parties and the government must change," he said. "I will start with myself."
He added that most Koreans do not wish for the country to lean to the left or right but hope for progress "upward and forward" and that his decisions will "always prioritize the future generations and the nation's industries."
Other government officials expected to attend the new trade coordination meetings include Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun, Sung Tae-yoon, director of national policy at the presidential office and National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik.
On April 2, the Trump administration is expected to announce its "dirty 15" list of countries subject to reciprocal tariffs. Han said that joint public-private sector response is crucial to overcoming this challenge, according to a senior official.
During the meeting of Cabinet members, Choi, who had temporarily filled in as acting president and prime minister, welcomed Han's return to the post, saying, "Finally."
In a closed-door session, Han was briefed by Education Minister Lee Ju-ho on the issue of return of medical school students who walked out over admissions quota hikes and said, "This week will be a crucial turning point, so let's monitor the situation closely," indicating optimism for good results.
He further received updates on ongoing issues related to inflation and real estate. Han also visited wildfire sites in southeastern regions to assess the situation later in the day.
BY PARK TAE-IN [[email protected]]
