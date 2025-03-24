 Acting President Han has busy first day back after impeachment dismissal
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Acting President Han has busy first day back after impeachment dismissal

Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 18:47
Acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, right, greets Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok as he attends a meeting with Cabinet members at the government complex in central on March 24. [YONHAP]

Acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, right, greets Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok as he attends a meeting with Cabinet members at the government complex in central on March 24. [YONHAP]

Acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo had a busy day back at work after the Constitutional Court ruled to dismiss the impeachment motion against him Monday, marking his return to office after 87 days.
 
Han emphasized the need for national unity as soon as he returned to duty, stressing that there is "now no left or right." He said the most critical task is to move the country forward for the benefit of future generations, calling for an end to political divisions.
 
At 10:21 a.m., right after the Constitutional Court ruling, Han arrived at the government complex in central Seoul from his residence in nearby Samcheong-dong.
 
He spoke with reporters and emphasized that the public should reject the intense political polarization, stressing that "people are now clearly voicing the need to move beyond the bitter divisions in politics."
 

Related Article

Han's first official duty was to visit the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, where he urged a comprehensive response to ongoing wildfires. He then issued emergency directives related to national security, including strengthening military readiness and management of protests, before holding meetings with key officials such as Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, delivering a national address and visiting wildfire sites.
 
For lunch, Han joined a meeting with ministers, where they ate lunch boxes with bulgogi (grilled marinated beef) rice sets costing about 10,000 won ($6.8).
 
Drawing on his experience as a former trade minister and ex-ambassador to the United States, Han quickly identified the government's top priority as preparing for the trade war initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump.  
 
As he arrived at the government complex, Han told reporters, "We will start by addressing urgent issues first. I will lead the response to global changes in collaboration with ministers responsible for trade and industry, as well as the private sector."
 
In his national address, Han further stressed, "With President Trump's inauguration, the U.S.-China power struggle has intensified, and we are facing a restructuring of the global economic order. We are already in a trade war, and I will dedicate all my wisdom and abilities to securing Korea's national interests."
 
Han also called for bipartisan cooperation, saying that a society divided in extremes "will lead only to misery, and no one's dreams will be realized."
 
"Both political parties and the government must change," he said. "I will start with myself."  
 
He added that most Koreans do not wish for the country to lean to the left or right but hope for progress "upward and forward" and that his decisions will "always prioritize the future generations and the nation's industries."
 
Acting President Han Duck-soo speaks during a meeting with Cabinet members at the government complex in central Seoul on March 24. [YONHAP]

Acting President Han Duck-soo speaks during a meeting with Cabinet members at the government complex in central Seoul on March 24. [YONHAP]

Han elevated a weekly economic affairs meeting, previously chaired by Choi, to a higher-level meeting involving trade officials and key private sector representatives. He ordered Choi to submit a report on involving private companies and experts in the discussions by the following morning.
 
Other government officials expected to attend the new trade coordination meetings include Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun, Sung Tae-yoon, director of national policy at the presidential office and National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik.  
 
On April 2, the Trump administration is expected to announce its "dirty 15" list of countries subject to reciprocal tariffs. Han said that joint public-private sector response is crucial to overcoming this challenge, according to a senior official.  
 
During the meeting of Cabinet members, Choi, who had temporarily filled in as acting president and prime minister, welcomed Han's return to the post, saying, "Finally."
 
Acting President Han Duck-soo, center, attends a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters at the government complex in central Seoul on March 24. [YONHAP]

Acting President Han Duck-soo, center, attends a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters at the government complex in central Seoul on March 24. [YONHAP]

Han acknowledged the hard work of his fellow ministers and said, "I've seen through the media the efforts of each Cabinet member. Considering the domestic and external crises facing our country, we must be constantly vigilant and prepared."
 
In a closed-door session, Han was briefed by Education Minister Lee Ju-ho on the issue of return of medical school students who walked out over admissions quota hikes and said, "This week will be a crucial turning point, so let's monitor the situation closely," indicating optimism for good results.  
 
He further received updates on ongoing issues related to inflation and real estate. Han also visited wildfire sites in southeastern regions to assess the situation later in the day.
 
Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.  
 

BY PARK TAE-IN [[email protected]]
tags Korea Han Duck-soo martial law impeachment

More in Politics

Acting President Han has busy first day back after impeachment dismissal

Political pushback: DP installs 40 protests tents demanding Yoon's impeachment

DP chief fined for defying court summons in Daejang-dong case

Yoon's school board head slammed for criticism of president

Prime Minister Han returns as acting president after court dismisses impeachment

Related Stories

National Assembly asks court to remove insurrection charge against Prime Minister Han

Han Duck-soo, U.S. President Biden reaffirm 'ironclad' alliance during phone call Sunday

Acting President Han faces tougher diplomatic challenges compared to 2016 impeachment

Prime Minister Han returns as acting president after court dismisses impeachment

Prime Minister Han says he opposed martial law, apologizes for failing to stop it
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)