Constitutional Court rules to reinstate Prime Minister Han
Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 10:09 Updated: 24 Mar. 2025, 11:13
- MICHAEL LEE
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was reinstated by the Constitutional Court on Monday, 87 days after the National Assembly passed an impeachment motion against him.
Five of the court's eight justices voted to dismiss the impeachment motion against the prime minister, while two — Cho Han-chang and Cheong Hyung-sik — rejected it altogether. Only one of the justices, Chung Kye-sun, supported Han's removal.
The court’s judgment on Monday immediately restores Han as Korea’s acting president. He previously assumed the position upon President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment on Dec. 14 last year, but served less than two weeks before his own suspension.
The liberal Democratic Party, which has 170 lawmakers in the 300-seat legislature, impeached Han on Dec. 27 after he declined to approve the nominations of Chung, Cho and Ma Eun-hyuk for the Constitutional Court.
Han cited the lack of bipartisan consensus on the nominations as his main reason for not appointing the nominees.
Although the court ruled that the president or acting president has a constitutional obligation to appoint parliamentary nominees for its bench, it also found Han’s failure to do so was not serious enough to warrant his removal from office.
The court said it found no evidence that Han refused to appoint the nominees with the intent of impeding the court’s operations.
At the time of Han’s suspension from office, the court had only six sitting justices. The three seats reserved for the legislature’s picks became vacant in October last year upon the expiry of the previous incumbents’ terms.
As at least six justices need to support Yoon’s impeachment to effect his dismissal, the DP was concerned that a lone dissent could derail their efforts to oust him.
Two of the court’s vacancies were later filled by Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, who served as acting president and acting prime minister during Han’s suspension.
The court also ruled that Han did not violate the Constitution after Yoon’s martial law bid by trying to establish a joint governing body with former People Power Party (PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon.
However, the court’s majority also found that the impeachment motion against Han was valid for having been supported by over 150 lawmakers.
The majority said the two-thirds threshold for impeaching an elected president does not apply to his deputy.
But in their minority opinion, Cho and Cheong said that the motion should be rejected altogether, arguing the impeachment of an acting president should require the support of two-thirds of the National Assembly to reduce political instability and to rein in abuses of legislature’s impeachment power.
The impeachment motion against Han is the 10th to be rejected by the court out of 29 passed by the DP since Yoon took office in May 2022. The court has upheld none of them so far.
The DP and other liberal parties nonetheless submitted a motion on Friday to impeach Choi over his refusal to appoint Ma Eun-hyuk as the court’s ninth justice.
