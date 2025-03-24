 Han Duck-soo convenes emergency security meeting
Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 21:56 Updated: 24 Mar. 2025, 22:04
Acting President Han Duck-soo speaks during a meeting with Cabinet members at the government complex in central Seoul on March 24. [YONHAP]

Acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo convened an emergency session of the National Security Council (NSC) on Monday evening, citing heightened military and cyber threats from North Korea.
 
The meeting followed Han’s visit to a wildfire response site in Uiseong County, North Gyeongsang. He returned to Seoul to lead the full NSC meeting at the government complex.
 

“The security situation facing South Korea is more severe than ever,” Han said, calling for “thorough readiness with no gaps in protecting the lives and property of our people.”
 
Han condemned North Korea’s continued nuclear and missile provocations and pointed to a growing number of cyberattacks targeting government institutions, companies, and civilians.
 
He urged stronger coordination with the United States and international partners.  
 
“We must ensure that our diplomatic efforts proceed without disruption, grounded in the strength of the South Korea-U.S. alliance,” he said.
 
Han also underscored the connection between security and economic policy.  
 
“Security is economy, and economy is security,” he added.
 
He called on all ministries to support South Korean companies in securing stable global supply chains.  
 
“Public officials must remember they serve the people,” Han said. “We must respond with unwavering resolve, regardless of the situation."
 
Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.  
 

BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
