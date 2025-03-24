Police prepare for possible impeachment ruling-related violence
Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 13:43
Police are ramping up security measures, including training to prevent bus hijackings, as speculation grows that a ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial could be imminent following Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's impeachment hearing on Monday.
Authorities are aiming to prevent a repeat of the violent protests that erupted in 2017 when the Constitutional Court ruled to impeach former President Park Geun-hye. At the time, demonstrators hijacked police buses, leading to violent clashes that left four protesters dead and 63 people, including police officers, injured.
According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Thursday, riot police units have been conducting bus hijacking prevention drills in preparation for potential protests. The training involves 45 riot police units from the Seoul police and other regional forces, totaling about 2,700 officers.
Each unit has formed a "red team" that simulates protesters attempting to climb over police bus barricades or break into the vehicles. Officers have been practicing defensive maneuvers using protective gear such as 120-centimeter batons and capsaicin-based deterrent spray.
A riot officer from a provincial police unit said officers have been stationed in Seoul for four-day periods, alternating between training and security duties.
"We've been focusing on drills to maintain police barricades and prevent unauthorized access," the officer said.
A Seoul police official stated that permanent riot police units have been primarily tasked with bus barricade defense training, while temporary riot units at police stations are undergoing exercises on detainment procedures and on-site response tactics.
"We're reviewing cooperation between units and focusing on strengthening field response capabilities in realistic scenarios," the official said.
Police have heightened security measures in response to past incidents of unrest during impeachment protests.
On March 10, 2017, after the Constitutional Court upheld Park's impeachment, enraged supporters clashed with police, resulting in four fatalities. One protester hijacked a police bus and rammed it into barricades more than 50 times. In the process, a large speaker mounted on a noise-monitoring bus fell, killing a man in his 70s. Three other people were crushed in the crowd and later died in hospital.
To prevent similar violence, police will implement the highest emergency alert level on the day of the impeachment ruling, ensuring full mobilization of police forces nationwide. A total of 388 riot police units, comprising about 20,000 officers, will be deployed, with 60 percent — approximately 14,000 officers — stationed in Seoul.
Lee Ho-young, acting commissioner general of the National Police Agency, emphasized the agency's commitment to maintaining public order.
"We are preparing for the worst-case scenario to ensure there are no security lapses," Lee said. "Any illegal or violent attempts to disrupt the functions of constitutional institutions will be met with strict enforcement measures."
Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE SU-MIN, KIM SEO-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)