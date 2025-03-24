Political pushback: DP installs 40 protests tents demanding Yoon's impeachment
Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 18:29
The liberal Democratic Party on Monday installed approximately 40 protest tents in Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul's Jongno District as part of a demonstration demanding the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. This marks the party’s first large-scale tent protest in 12 years.
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon voiced strong disapproval of the installation, denouncing it as an illegal occupation of public space.
“No citizen will tolerate a political party erecting unauthorized structures on public land,” Oh said during a meeting with city officials, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government.
He directed officials to work closely with the district office and police to impose fines and proceed with the removal of the tents, emphasizing that enforcement should be carried out “without leniency.”
