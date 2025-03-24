Yoon's school board head slammed for criticism of president
Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 16:57 Updated: 24 Mar. 2025, 17:08
Former alumni association presidents of Choongam High School, the alma mater of President Yoon Suk Yeol, delivered a letter on Monday calling for the resignation of the chair of the school's foundation board, who publicly criticized the president.
The group, representing past chairs of the Choongam High School alumni association, visited the school to deliver a written statement calling for Yoon Myung-hwa’s apology and resignation. The document criticized her remarks as inappropriate and politically motivated, arguing that they risk dividing the school community.
According to the statement, the board chair “spoke at a public political rally in a way that aligned with a particular faction, despite holding the position of chair of the Choongam Academy, which includes a kindergarten, elementary, middle and high school.” It added that her words were “reckless and politically charged,” especially given that they touched on divisive social issues.
At a pro-impeachment rally in Gwanghwamun, Seoul on March 14, Yoon Myung-hwa said she felt remorse after witnessing the military's incursion into the National Assembly on Dec. 3 2024, and the resistance of civilians. She later wrote on social media, “I want to nominate Yoon Suk Yeol and his group 1 million times as Choongam’s shameful alumni.”
She introduced herself at the rally as “Yoon Myung-hwa, chair of Choongam Academy, the alma mater of the traitors Yoon Suk Yeol, Lee Sang-min, Kim Yong-hyun and Yeo In-hyung.”
The letter by the association presidents was signed by all 14 living former alumni leaders of the 16 in total. Current president Kim Jae-woo said the group attempted to meet with Chair Yoon through the school principal but received no response. “If she does not apologize for damaging the school’s reputation by participating in a political rally, we are prepared to take legal action,” Kim said.
The decision to go public appears to be connected to the ongoing national debate over the delayed Constitutional Court ruling on President Yoon’s impeachment. Protests for and against his impeachment have grown louder in recent weeks.
While alumni had formed a pro-Yoon group during the 2022 presidential campaign, internal divisions emerged following the martial law declaration on Dec. 3, 2024. In January, a post on the alumni association website expressing support for President Yoon was later edited after sparking controversy over its perceived endorsement of insurrection.
Yoon Myung-hwa has served as board chair since 2022, after irregularities in school meal services and faculty hiring led the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education to dispatch an appointed director.
A former Democratic Party member, Yoon was elected to the Seoul Metropolitan Council in 2010 and later held positions as the first student rights ombudsperson at the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education.
In a phone interview with the JoongAng Ilbo, Yoon said she was unaware of any scheduled meeting with the alumni group and does not work on-site at the school. “I’ve been informed they came by,” she said.
