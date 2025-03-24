24 abandoned dogs, cats, goats rescued from wildfires in Uiseong County
Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 15:50
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Animals have also been severely affected by a wildfire in Uiseong, North Gyeongsang, now in its third day, as fast-moving flames left many pets and livestock trapped without a chance to escape.
With the fire spreading rapidly since Friday, animals were left behind in smoke-filled barns and yards, unable to flee as owners evacuated.
A coalition of more than 20 animal rescue groups known as Lucy's Friends has been conducting on-site operations since Saturday, the second day of the wildfire. The group receives reports of animal damage through village heads and evacuation shelters and dispatches teams for rescue.
The team has rescued 24 animals so far, including a pregnant dog tied to a chain, a cat with severe facial burns and a dog burned around the neck by a heated metal collar. A veterinarian accompanying the team also treated a goat that suffered full-body burns after being trapped in a barn. Charred remains of dogs and chickens were also found at the scene.
Evacuation efforts in Uiseong were complicated by the region’s demographics — the county has the highest proportion of residents 65 or older in Korea. On Friday, strong winds helped the fire spread quickly, leaving little time or ability for residents to retrieve animals before fleeing.
During their search, Lucy’s Friends also discovered an illegal dog farm where around 100 large dogs were confined in metal cages. The farm was storing large quantities of food waste to feed the animals. Under legislation passed in February banning the breeding or slaughter of dogs for consumption or sale, both practices are now illegal.
The rescue team attempted to save the animals from smoke exposure, but the farm’s owner refused to surrender them. Only a few injured dogs were removed under the medical judgment of the on-site veterinarian. This dog farm facility had previously been ordered to shut down by Uiseong County and was undergoing compensation talks at the time.
Kim Bok-hee, head of KoreanDogSanctuary Rescue, a rescue team for abandoned dogs, expressed regret toward the region's inability to protect animals in emergency situations despite operating a 33,000-square-meter (8-acre) pet park.
Lucy’s Friends plans to continue rescue efforts in Uiseong while expanding operations to other wildfire-hit areas such as Sancheong County in South Gyeongsang and Ulju County in Ulsan, where level-three wildfire emergency declarations have also been issued.
Kim Young-hwan, policy director at animal rights group Korea Animal Rights Advocate, warned that poor rescue conditions during wildfires could create broader public health risks.
“At the Uiseong site, we saw an illegal dog farm and large amounts of exposed food waste, highlighting a serious quarantine blind spot. Authorities must act swiftly to shut the facility down and hold those responsible accountable,” he said.
He also raised concerns regarding African swine fever (ASF), noting that infected wild boars displaced by the fire could pose additional threats.
“Uiseong saw ASF cases as recently as January and February. Authorities must be alert to ensure the fire doesn’t weaken disease control,” he added.
Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JUN-SEOK [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)