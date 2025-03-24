Court denies farmers' request to drive tractors into Seoul for rally

A Seoul court on Monday denied a request from a farmers' group to use tractors during a planned rally calling for President Yoon Suk Yeol's removal from office in the capital later this week, judicial sources said.The Korean Peasants League had earlier filed an injunction against a police notice that restricted the group from staging the rally with tractors and trucks in Seoul on Tuesday.The group had planned the demonstration to demand Yoon's ouster as the Constitutional Court delays its ruling on his impeachment.The Seoul Administrative Court partially accepted the injunction, allowing 20 trucks to enter the capital but banning tractors.In December, the farmers' group staged a similar rally using tractors, which led to a drawn out standoff with the police.Yonhap