 Court denies farmers' request to drive tractors into Seoul for rally
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Court denies farmers' request to drive tractors into Seoul for rally

Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 20:15 Updated: 24 Mar. 2025, 20:43
Tractors are seen near the National Assembly in western Seoul [YONHAP]

Tractors are seen near the National Assembly in western Seoul [YONHAP]

 
A Seoul court on Monday denied a request from a farmers' group to use tractors during a planned rally calling for President Yoon Suk Yeol's removal from office in the capital later this week, judicial sources said.
 
The Korean Peasants League had earlier filed an injunction against a police notice that restricted the group from staging the rally with tractors and trucks in Seoul on Tuesday.
 
The group had planned the demonstration to demand Yoon's ouster as the Constitutional Court delays its ruling on his impeachment.
 
The Seoul Administrative Court partially accepted the injunction, allowing 20 trucks to enter the capital but banning tractors.
 
In December, the farmers' group staged a similar rally using tractors, which led to a drawn out standoff with the police.

Yonhap
tags korea

More in Social Affairs

Court denies farmers' request to drive tractors into Seoul for rally

'No safety measures in place': Family suing gov't after applicant dies in firefighting test

Woman accused of killing real estate lecturer husband with liquor bottle arrested

Strong winds hamper efforts against wildfires as dry, warm weather continues

Subway driver behind Line 2 derailment suspended for violating stop signal

Related Stories

Kim Jong-un holds security meeting to discuss military response to alleged South Korean drone infiltration

MBK Partners, Young Poong sweeten tender offer again for Korea Zinc

Kim Jong-un sends birthday message to Putin, praises 'close comradeship'

Kim Jong-un calls for anticorruption measures

Fishing trawler sinks off Korea’s southern coast, leaving 4 dead and 5 missing
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)