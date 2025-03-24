Gov't designates 3 more southeastern counties struck by wildfires as special disaster zones

The government on Monday designated the southeastern counties of Ulju, Uiseong and Hadong ravaged by wildfires as special disaster zones amid continued efforts to put out the fires.The designation came as authorities battle the wildfires in the country's southeastern region for the fourth straight day. The government proclaimed Sancheong County as a special disaster zone on Saturday.Areas designated as special disaster zones can receive government-wide support measures. The additional designation comes as the government expects significant damage amid strong winds.In Sancheong County, 85 percent of the blaze had been extinguished as of 6 p.m. after forestry authorities deployed 36 helicopters, 2,424 personnel and 252 vehicles.The blaze in the area is estimated to have affected 1,553 hectares of land, claiming the lives of four people, injuring eight and forcing 1,143 to evacuate.In Uiseong County, authorities faced difficulties putting out the blaze due to strong winds of up to 15 meters per second. As of 6 p.m., 60 percent of the fire had been put out, compared with 71 percent at noon.The fire in the area is estimated to have affected 8,490 hectares of land, forcing 909 people to evacuate.In Ulju County, authorities extinguished 83 percent of the blaze as of 6 p.m. but faced difficulties putting out the main blaze due to strong winds that reached up to 8 meters per second."As the wildfires have yet to be extinguished, we will place top priority in securing safety for those putting out the fires and resolving the inconveniences for those that have lost their homes," acting President Han Duck-soo said, vowing to provide full support for recovery efforts once the wildfires are extinguished.Yonhap