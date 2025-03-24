 Kim Soo-hyun's agency presses charges against Hoverlab for 'threats'
Kim Soo-hyun's agency presses charges against Hoverlab for 'threats'

Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 13:20
 
Actor Kim Soo-hyun [YONHAP]

Actor Kim Soo-hyun’s agency, Goldmedalist, has filed an additional criminal complaint against Kim Se-ui, operator of the YouTube channel Hoverlab, accusing him of making threats during a live stream.
 
Law firm LKB & Partners, representing the agency, said Monday that Kim on his YouTube channel “threatened to release footage of Kim Soo-hyun if Disney+ does not cancel the release of the series 'Knock-Off,'" in which the actor stars. The agency filed a criminal complaint for a violation of Korea’s Criminal Act concerning threats.
 

The Disney+ series "Knock-Off" has reportedly completed production but has been shelved following widespread speculation and controversy surrounding Kim Soo-hyun’s alleged past relationship with the late actor Kim Sae-ron.
 
According to LKB & Partners, during live streams on March 21 and 22, Hoverlab referenced "Knock-Off" and threatened to expose video footage allegedly involving Kim Soo-hyun. The channel also repeatedly referenced the “Nth Room” case — a major criminal case involving digital sex crimes in Korea — implying that Kim was involved in similar offenses.
 
“These claims are completely false and constitute a serious criminal act that cannot be tolerated,” the law firm said in a statement.
 
Earlier, on March 20, Hoverlab aired a photo that purportedly showed a pantsless Kim Soo-hyun during a live stream. Goldmedalist responded by filing a complaint over the illegal distribution of imagery using cameras or similar devices.
 
Despite the legal action, the channel reportedly rebroadcast the same image on March 21. The agency expressed “deep regret” over what it described as a blatant disregard for the law and law enforcement.
 
“The actions of Hoverlab not only constitute additional criminal behavior, but also show a flagrant disregard for the legal system,” the law firm said.
 
Since March 10, Hoverlab has cited alleged statements by the family and acquaintances of Kim Sae-ron, claiming that Kim Soo-hyun had been in a six-year relationship with the late actor when she was still a minor. Goldmedalist has denied all such claims.

BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [[email protected][
