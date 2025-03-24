 Seoul to accept honorary citizenship recommendations for notable foreigners
Seoul to accept honorary citizenship recommendations for notable foreigners

Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 14:44
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


First Vice Mayor of Seoul Kim Sang-han, center, and honorary citizenship recipients pose for a photo during the ceremony at the City Hall in central Seoul on Dec. 20, 2024. [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

Recommendations for foreigners to receive honorary Seoul citizenship will be accepted starting Monday.
 
The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced that recommendations for international residents who have made significant contributions in various fields— including the economy, culture, welfare and science — will be accepted from Monday through April 21.
 

To be eligible, recommended individuals must have lived in Seoul for at least three consecutive years or a total of five years. They must also have made notable contributions in a specific field or helped enhance the city's reputation.
 
Seoul has awarded honorary citizenship to distinguished individuals, including foreign residents, who have played a meaningful role in city affairs since 1958. To date, 950 foreigners from 100 countries have received the honor, the city government said.
 
Honorary citizens of Seoul receive invitations to official city events and have opportunities to participate in city committees as global ambassadors.
 
Last year, Ruslan Kairambayev, an employee at the Embassy Kazakhstan in Seoul, was awarded honorary citizenship after extinguishing a car fire alone in Yongsan District, central Seoul, preventing further damage. Andreas Heinrich, a distinguished professor at Ewha Womans University and director of the Seoul-based Center for Quantum Nanoscience, was also recognized for his contributions to the advancement of the field.
 
Candidates must be recommended by the head of a national institution, local government, organization or company, or receive signatures from at least 30 Seoul residents.
 
The award ceremony will take place between November and December after the final selections are made. More details on the nomination process are available on the city government's website.

BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
