Sinkhole in Seoul's Gangdong District traps SUV and motorcycle, injures one
Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 21:25 Updated: 24 Mar. 2025, 21:32
A Kia Carnival SUV was caught in the sinkhole, which was 20 meters in diameter and 30 meters deep, while a motorcycle also fell in.
According to the Gangdong Fire Department, the sinkhole appeared around 6:29 p.m. near at an elementary school in Myeongil-dong. The hole, spanning 4.5 lanes, trapped the SUV.
The SUV driver sustained non-life-threatening injured and was transported to a hospital.
Emergency workers said that witnesses reported that a motorcycle also fell into the sinkhole.
Authorities are determining the full extent of the damage.
Police and fire officials are investigating the cause, suspecting that a ruptured water main may have contributed to the collapse.
Lee Cheong-hee, 65, who operates a nearby gas station, said that a small manhole occurred near earlier in the morning.
He reported the incident at around 11 a.m., and the district office conducted emergency repairs. Lee mentioned that cracks had appeared on the floor of his gas station since the end of February, prompting him to file a complaint. The gas station was closed immediately after the sinkhole appeared.
Since the incident, the district closed lanes in both directions of the affected road. The district office sent out safety notices urging drivers to check traffic information and use alternative routes.
Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE AH-MI [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)