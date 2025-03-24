 Sinkhole in Seoul's Gangdong District traps SUV and motorcycle, injures one
Sinkhole in Seoul's Gangdong District traps SUV and motorcycle, injures one

Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 21:25 Updated: 24 Mar. 2025, 21:32
Emergency responders conduct a rescue operation at an intersection near Daemyung Elementary School in Gangdong District, eastern Seoul, after a sinkhole appears on March 24. [YONHAP]

A large sinkhole formed at an intersection in Gangdong District, eastern Seoul, on Monday resulted in one injured person.  
 
A Kia Carnival SUV was caught in the sinkhole, which was 20 meters in diameter and 30 meters deep, while a motorcycle also fell in.  
  

According to the Gangdong Fire Department, the sinkhole appeared around 6:29 p.m. near at an elementary school in Myeongil-dong. The hole, spanning 4.5 lanes, trapped the SUV. 
 
The SUV driver sustained non-life-threatening injured and was transported to a hospital.
   
Emergency workers said that witnesses reported that a motorcycle also fell into the sinkhole.
 
Authorities are determining the full extent of the damage.
 
A large sinkhole is spotted on a road in Gangdong District, eastern Seoul, on March 24. [NEWS1]

Firefighters responded to a passerby's report around 6:43 p.m. that both a car and a motorcycle had fallen into the hole. Fire authorities issued a warning after noting that the sinkhole's size was expanding.
 
Police and fire officials are investigating the cause, suspecting that a ruptured water main may have contributed to the collapse.
 
Lee Cheong-hee, 65, who operates a nearby gas station, said that a small manhole occurred near earlier in the morning.  
 
He reported the incident at around 11 a.m., and the district office conducted emergency repairs. Lee mentioned that cracks had appeared on the floor of his gas station since the end of February, prompting him to file a complaint. The gas station was closed immediately after the sinkhole appeared.
 
Since the incident, the district closed lanes in both directions of the affected road. The district office sent out safety notices urging drivers to check traffic information and use alternative routes.
 
Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.  
 
 
 

BY LEE AH-MI [[email protected]]
Sinkhole in Seoul's Gangdong District traps SUV and motorcycle, injures one

