Stong winds hamper efforts against wildfires as dry, warm weather continues
Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 18:18
Strong winds reaching up to 70 kilometers per hour hampered efforts to contain wildfires in North Gyeongsang as of Monday evening, raising concerns that the fires will spread further as dry and unseasonably warm conditions are expected to persist until nationwide rain arrives Thursday.
Dry weather warnings were issued across much of the country, including all of North Gyeongsang, as winds began to intensify in the afternoon, as per the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) on Monday.
In mountainous areas where large-scale wildfires have broken out, peak gusts exceeded 15 meters per second, which is equivalent to the speed of 54 kilometers per hour.
High wind watches were also issued for the eastern coast and mountainous areas of North Gyeongsang.
The strengthening winds were attributed to a pressure system marked by high pressure to the south and low pressure to the north of the Korean Peninsula.
“A large mobile high-pressure system has settled south of Kyushu in Japan, while low-pressure systems are passing to the north,” said Woo Jin-kyu, a forecaster at the KMA. “This increases the pressure gradient force, strengthening the winds.”
Mountainous terrain in Korea, where many wildfires have ignited, faced stronger wind conditions.
A wildfire that began Saturday in Uiseong reached 70 percent containment by midday, but strong winds and sudden gusts reignited embers on mountain ridges, raising concerns about the blaze spreading to nearby areas.
Level 3 wildfire alerts — the highest in the country — remain in effect for Ulju in Ulsan and Sancheong in South Gyeongsang.
Gusts to intensify Tuesday
Winds are expected to strengthen again Tuesday afternoon, particularly along the eastern coast and mountainous areas of Gangwon and North Gyeongsang.
“In areas like Danchon-myeon in Uiseong, pine tree density reaches up to 90 percent on some slopes," said Seo Jae-cheol, a senior researcher at Green Korea United.
"Under strong winds, flames can shoot through the air like missiles. Swift evacuation measures are urgently needed.”
High temperatures and low humidity are also expected to continue.
Seoul saw a daytime high of 21.3 degrees Celsius on Monday, while temperatures in Gumi, North Gyeongsang, reached 26.4 degrees — 12 degrees above seasonal averages.
Tuesday’s highs could reach up to 26 degrees nationwide, and dry weather advisories may be expanded in eastern regions.
Rain expected on Thursday
Winds from the southwest — warmer and more humid than the current dry westerlies — are expected to raise humidity slightly from Wednesday. Rain is forecast to begin over Jeju in the late afternoon, expanding to the southern coast by that night.
Nationwide rainfall is expected on Thursday.
“Rain will fall across the country through the afternoon, with showers continuing into the night in parts of South Chungcheong, North and South Jeolla, North and South Gyeongsang, and Jeju,” the KMA said. Temperatures are expected to return to seasonal norms, helping to lower wildfire risk.
Experts call for climate adaptation as wildfire season intensifies. The Korea Forest Service data says 65 percent of all wildfires over the past decade occurred in the spring months, with March recording the highest frequency.
“Just last week, heavy snow fell across much of the country,” Seo said.
“But in the span of a week, temperatures surged, and humidity dropped sharply, leading to an unprecedented situation with three simultaneous large wildfires. We need comprehensive measures to respond to large-scale wildfires driven by climate change.”
