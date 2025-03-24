 Subway driver behind Line 2 derailment suspended for violating stop signal
Subway driver behind Line 2 derailment suspended for violating stop signal

Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 17:59 Updated: 24 Mar. 2025, 18:00
Seoul Metro officials work on recovery efforts in Guro District, western Seoul, on March 23, after a train departing from Sinodrim Station on Seoul's Line 2 derailed. [YONHAP]

The operator of the train involved in Sunday’s derailment at Sindorim Station on Seoul's subway line No. 2 has been suspended from their position, according to Seoul Metro, the city’s subway operator.
 
Seoul Metro said on Monday that the operator had been removed from the position for running a red light while operating the train, which led to the derailment.
 

“The operator was suspended to be investigated to find out the exact cause of the accident,” said a Seoul Metro official.
 
At around 7:50 a.m. on Sunday, a ten-car train derailed, halting metro operations between Hongik Univ. Station in western Seoul and Seoul National University Station in southern Seoul.
 
Train services resumed after nine hours and 40 minutes, with no reported injuries.
 
BY JEONG HONG-JAE [[email protected]]
