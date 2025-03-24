 Two children set Gangnam park on fire while roasting marshmallows, police say
Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 16:18
Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at a park in Gaepo-dong, southern Seoul, on March 22. [GANGNAM FIRE STATION]

Two elementary school students are under police investigation for allegedly starting a fire at a park in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, while trying to roast marshmallows over an open flame.
 
The Suseo Police Precinct said Monday it was investigating two children who had allegedly ignited dry grass at the park in Gaepo-dong, southern Seoul.
 

According to police and fire authorities, the children lit a fire on the grass around 3:03 p.m. on Saturday to roast marshmallows. The flames quickly spread to surrounding grass and reached a nearby construction site.
 
Fire authorities dispatched 67 personnel and 17 vehicles, extinguishing the blaze within an hour. While some grass and scrap wood were burned, no injuries were reported.
 
The children under investigation are classified as “children under the age of criminal responsibility” under Korean law. Police said they are continuing to investigate the exact cause of the fire.
 
Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.    
 

BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
