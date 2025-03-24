 Wildfire ravages North Gyeongsang for third day
Wildfire ravages North Gyeongsang for third day

Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 13:56
Smoke is seen rising from mountains in Uiseong County, North Gyeongsang on Monday as wildfire continues to burn in the area. [NEWS1]

The wildfire in Uiseong County, North Gyeongsang continues to burn for a third day as authorities struggle to contain its spread due to a strong wind forecast for later in the day.
 
As of 6 a.m. on Monday, the containment rate for the wildfire stood at 65 percent. Firefighting efforts were slow at first, with only 2 percent contained by Sunday morning. However, a full-scale response led to significant improvements over the following 24 hours. More than 1,800 personnel worked overnight battling the blaze.
 

The affected area has now expanded to 6,861 hectares (16,953), an increase of roughly 780 hectares from the previous day. The fire stretches over 125 kilometers (78 miles).  
 
Authorities have mobilized 57 helicopters and 2,602 personnel to aid in the firefighting efforts.
 
However, the dense smoke and fog in the region have complicated the situation. Reduced visibility has made it difficult to deploy helicopters effectively. Winds in the area are calm, at 0.6 meters per second, but fog and smoke have remained low to the ground.
 
Authorities are trying to gain more control over the fire before winds increase later in the day. Strong gusts, with speeds of up to 15 meters per second, are expected by the afternoon. The fire spread rapidly on March 22, partly due to strong winds carrying embers over a wide area.  
 
Temperatures are forecast to reach 24 degrees Celsius (75 degrees Fahrenheit), which could further fuel the fire.
 
A total of 609 residents from 322 households have been evacuated to shelters. At least 94 homes have been destroyed or partially damaged by the fire, while damage to crops and other property has yet to be fully assessed.
 
Lee Sang-seop, head of the Korea Forest Service, held a briefing at the command center in Anpyeong Village, North Gyeongsang. He emphasized that the response would continue with all available resources to limit casualties and property damage.
 
Lee also warned that the country is experiencing unusually dry conditions. He urged people not to start fires near forests or wooded areas, as even a small spark can quickly escalate into a major fire.
 
The Uiseong wildfire, which began around 11:24 a.m. on March 22, is currently classified as a Level 3 emergency. Authorities believe it was caused by a cemetery visitor clearing brush, who reported the incident to emergency services after it occurred.
 
Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.  

BY KIM JUNG-SEOK [[email protected]]
