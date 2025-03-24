 Woman accused of killing real estate lecturer husband with liquor bottle arrested
Woman accused of killing real estate lecturer husband with liquor bottle arrested

Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 18:56
The real estate law lecturer who was killed after his wife swung a bottle of spirits at his head on Feb. 15. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A woman in her 50s was arrested Monday on suspicion of killing her husband, a popular real estate law lecturer, by bashing him in the head with a liquor bottle.
 
Kim Dae-hyun, chief judge of the Pyeongtaek Branch of the Suwon District Court, issued an arrest warrant for the woman after holding a pretrial detention hearing on charges of murder and other crimes.
 

Kim said the “criminal charges are substantiated, and there is concern over the possibility of evidence destruction and flight.”
 
The woman is accused of killing her husband, also in his 50s, by repeatedly striking his head with a liquor bottle at their home in Jije-dong, Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, at around 3 a.m. on Feb. 15.
 
The man was a well-known lecturer of 28 years, starting his career as a side job while preparing for his bar exam.  
 
Initially, police believed the crime was a result of a domestic dispute and applied for an arrest warrant on charges of involuntary manslaughter.  
 
However, the court rejected the request on March 17, stating there was no risk of evidence destruction or flight.
 
Following further investigation, which included discovering evidence such as a blood spatter, police determined that the woman had attacked her husband while he was lying down, leading to their changing the charge from manslaughter to murder and reapplying for an arrest warrant.
 
The woman has denied the murder charges, claiming that her husband had been drunk, verbally abusive and had initially threatened her.
 
Police plan to investigate the details further after her detainment.  
 
Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.  
 
 

BY CHO MUN-KYU [[email protected]]
