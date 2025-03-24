Subway driver behind Line 2 derailment suspended for violating stop signal

Strong winds hamper efforts against wildfires as dry, warm weather continues

Woman accused of killing real estate lecturer husband with liquor bottle arrested

'No safety measures in place': Family suing gov't after applicant dies in firefighting test

Court denies farmers' request to drive tractors into Seoul for rally

Related Stories

Alleged murder masterminds transferred to prosecutors

Search is on for unsolved crimes linked to taxi murder

Husband confesses to murder of wife, two sons in Gwangmyeong

In many Korean murders, it's all in the family

Life sentence upheld for Sillim-dong stabbing spree perpetrator