Yonsei University moves to expel 400 med school students amid standoff
Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 22:03
The Ministry of Education and medical schools confirmed Monday they will handle students who didn't return to classes according to their respective school rules amid the ongoing walkout of trainee doctors due to a standoff with the government over an increase in med school admissions quota.
Yonsei University sent out an expulsion notice to about 400 students who missed the deadline to apply for re-enrollment, which was Friday.
These students comprise approximately 45 percent of the Yonsei's medical school pre-med and medical students.
"We have started the expulsion process for those who did not register, in accordance with school policy," a Yonsei medical school staffer said.
"The notice will inform students that if they fail to apply for re-enrollment or pay tuition by the deadline of March 28, they will be expelled," another Yonsei staffer added.
Similar procedures are being taken at medical schools at Korea University, Kyungpook National University, and CHA University.
A Korea University medical school staffer said, "Based on the final registration and re-enrollment results on March 21, we sent out expulsion notices to students who have not registered or re-enrolled today."
Similarly, a CHA University staffer said the school is "implementing the procedures exactly as previously announced to students."
Other medical schools with registration deadlines in the coming days, including those through early next month, have stated they will likewise respond in accordance with their school policies.
On the same day, a council of medical school deans began compiling data on the expulsion notice dates, methods and effectiveness for each school. Jeonbuk National University President Yang O-bong, head of the council, said in a press briefing that the "40 universities must work together to address the issues in medical schools according to principles."
The Education Ministry also stressed it will take strict action.
"There have been rumors among medical students that the Education Ministry would approve academic flexibility or large-scale leave-of-absence requests this year," Kim Hong-sun, a senior official with the medical education support division at the Education Ministry, said in a briefing. "However, as we have stated repeatedly, large-scale academic flexibility will not be possible this year."
He added that the ministry will not provide any special offers for students who do not register and underscored, "As we have said many times, all matters will follow school regulations."
Despite the increase in the number of students returning to classes at some schools, it is unclear whether this will lead to full classrooms.
Most med schools have not disclosed student return rates or class operation details, citing the need to protect returning students.
A staffer from Konyang University, which set Tuesday as its deadline for student re-enrollment said, "Before today, only a few students per grade attended classes, but several more showed up today. We will need to wait and see if there is a large-scale return."
Pressure to return to class is also intensifying through the sharing of returnee lists.
On Medistaff, an online physician community platform, posts asking for "the list of returnees" from certain universities have been rampant.
Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BY CHOI MIN-JI, LEE BO-RAM, LEE HOO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)