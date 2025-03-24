Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was reinstated by the Constitutional Court in a divided ruling on Monday, 87 days after the National Assembly passed an impeachment motion against him. A majority of five of the court’s eight justices voted to dismiss the impeachment motion, determining that the case against Han was insufficient enough to justify his removal from office. The Constitutional Court's decision is a blow to the liberal Democratic Party (DP), which has proposed a bill to impeach Minister of Economy and Finance Choi Sang-mok, who served as acting president in Han's absence. Even with the Constitutional Court's decision on Han, the DP decided to go ahead with Choi's impeachment. [PARK YONG-SEOK]