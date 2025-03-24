Monday's fortune: Take care and stay confident
Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy.
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Moderate | 💪 Moderate | ❤️ Passion | North
🔹 Maintain good relationships with those around you.
🔹 Take care of your body with a warm bath.
🔹 Stay confident, but proceed with caution.
🔹 Observe situations carefully before making a decision.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Moderate | 💪 Moderate | ❤️ Jealousy | West
🔹 Let go of unnecessary desires and live lightly.
🔹 Avoid comparing yourself to others.
🔹 Take small but meaningful steps in your tasks.
🔹 Warm food will benefit your health today.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | East
🔹 Approach today with a positive mindset.
🔹 Keep your actions bold and proactive.
🔹 Say “Yes” more often to opportunities.
🔹 Patience and perseverance will lead to success.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | South
🔹 A good day for making investments in your future.
🔹 Networking and meeting new people can be beneficial.
🔹 Confidence and patience will help you succeed.
🔹 Strengthen bonds with family and friends.
🐉 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | Southeast
🔹 Your wisdom and experience will shine today.
🔹 Stay motivated — your efforts will be rewarded.
🔹 Support from your loved ones will lift your spirits.
🔹 Take pride in your hard work and accomplishments.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Moderate | 💪 Moderate | ❤️ Giving | East
🔹 A peaceful and relaxing day awaits.
🔹 Give more than you take, and the universe will reward you.
🔹 A kind word to someone can make a big difference.
🔹 Avoid unnecessary interference in others' matters.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Moderate | 💪 Moderate | ❤️ Giving | South
🔹 Prioritize your own needs before helping others.
🔹 Strengthen teamwork for better results.
🔹 Be proactive in gathering useful information.
🔹 A calm mind will help you make better decisions.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Moderate | 💪 Moderate | ❤️ Jealousy | West
🔹 Challenges in relationships may arise—stay calm.
🔹 Stay focused and avoid distractions.
🔹 Keep emotions in check to maintain harmony.
🔹 Do not engage in unnecessary disputes.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | North
🔹 Your talents will be recognized today.
🔹 Stay patient—good things take time.
🔹 Someone may bring you exciting news.
🔹 Approach new opportunities with confidence.
🐓 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Love | West
🔹 Express your gratitude to those around you.
🔹 Romance may bloom—be open to connections.
🔹 Embrace positivity for a rewarding day.
🔹 Trust your instincts in personal matters.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Moderate | 💪 Moderate | ❤️ Meetings | North
🔹 A social day—expect interactions with many people.
🔹 Be careful with financial decisions.
🔹 Expect new developments in your personal life.
🔹 Avoid making rushed commitments.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | West
🔹 Avoid unnecessary arguments or conflicts.
🔹 Take extra care of your health and well-being.
🔹 Think before speaking to prevent misunderstandings.
🔹 Small mistakes can lead to bigger problems—be cautious.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Astrologer Cho Ku-moon uses saju (the four pillars of destiny), a traditional Korean practice that examines the year, month, day and time of your birth, alongside geomancy to provide insights on wealth, health, love and overall fortune.
