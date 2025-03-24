Giants' outfielder Lee Jung-hoo marks spring training return with double

After missing 10 days of action in spring training with a tight back, San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo returned with an RBI double against a minor league team.Lee went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, a run scored and an RBI against the Giants' Triple-A club, the Sacramento River Cats, at Sutter Heath Park in Sacramento, California, on Sunday.Lee doubled off starter Keaton Winn in the bottom first and scored a run on an error.Lee was lifted from the center field to start the top of the sixth inning.Lee had not played since March 13 after waking up with back pain one morning. As his spasm grew worse, Lee underwent an MRI last week, and it showed no structural damage for the 26-year-old Korean.After the game against their minor league affiliate, the Giants will play two more exhibition games at their home stadium, Oracle Park, against the Detroit Tigers this week. That should give him enough time to ramp up and be ready for the start of the new season Thursday.Lee played only 37 games in 2024 as a big league rookie before crashing into the outfield wall at Oracle and suffering a season-ending left shoulder injury.Before Sunday's game this spring, Lee was batting .300 with two homers, five RBIs and an on-base slugging of .967 in 12 games.Yonhap