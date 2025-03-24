 KBO sets attendance record for season-opening weekend
KBO sets attendance record for season-opening weekend

Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 08:21
Fans watch a KBO game between the Hanwha Eagles and KT Wiz at Suwon KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi on March 22. [YONHAP]

The Korean baseball league established a new attendance record for a season-opening weekend on Sunday, as all five games were played before sellout crowds for the second consecutive day.
 
The KBO said the five games across the nation on Sunday were all sold out, for a daily total of 109,950 fans.
 

The new season began Saturday also with 109,950 fans leaguewide, and the two-day total of 219,900 fans for the opening weekend was a new record.
 
The previous mark had been 214,324 fans who saw the first two games of the 2019 season.
 
For the second straight day, the defending champions Kia Tigers and the NC Dinos played before 20,500 fans at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju, 270 kilometers south of Seoul.
 
The Samsung Lions and the Kiwoom Heroes had 24,000 fans on hand at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu, 235 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
 
In the capital city, the LG Twins and the Lotte Giants played in front of 23,750 fans at Jamsil Baseball Stadium.
 
In Incheon, just west of Seoul, the SSG Landers faced the Doosan Bears before 23,000 fans at Incheon SSG Landers Field.
 
KT Wiz Park in Suwon, 30 kilometers south of Seoul, was packed with 18,700 fans for the game between the KT Wiz and the Hanwha Eagles.
 
Last year, the KBO set a single-season attendance record with about 10.88 million fans, topping the previous mark by 2.4 million.

Yonhap
