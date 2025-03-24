Moon Bo-kyeong powers LG Twins to victory with back-to-back home runs
Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 09:49
Moon Bo-kyeong has wasted no time making his mark as the LG Twins’ new cleanup hitter, delivering back-to-back home runs to open the season in dominant fashion.
On March 23, during a home game against the Lotte Giants at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul, Moon crushed a two-run homer in the first inning off Lotte starter Park Se-woong, sending a curveball over the right field wall. The blast gave LG a 2-0 lead and set the tone for an eventual 10-2 victory.
The night before, Moon had already made history by hitting the first home run of the 2025 KBO season. In the first inning of the season opener, he sent a ball over the right field fence with a runner on base, sparking a 12-2 blowout win.
With two home runs in as many games, Moon is already proving to be a pivotal force in the LG lineup.
Last season, Moon emerged as a key player for LG, appearing in every game and racking up 101 RBIs. When veteran slugger Kim Hyun-soo faltered at the plate midseason, Moon stepped into the cleanup role and flourished. Over the second half of 2024, he hit .314 with a .954 OPS in 260 at-bats as the No. 4 hitter, outperforming his overall season numbers.
He belted 12 of his 22 home runs from the cleanup spot.
This year, LG manager Youm Kyoung-youb entrusted Moon with the role.
“I won’t get complacent,” Moon said ahead of the season. “I want to be a player the team can always rely on.”
Two games into the season, Moon is already proving he’s up to the challenge.
LG also saw a standout performance from left-handed pitcher Son Ju-young, who dominated the Lotte lineup in the second game of the series. Son threw seven scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out five. Of the 20 starting pitchers who appeared over the first two days of the season, Son was the only one to pitch at least six shutout innings.
The atmosphere at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in southern Seoul was electric.
LG fans, already energized by the team’s commanding start, were treated to the return of a beloved tradition. The Twins reintroduced the cheer song, "Forever LG," which had been retired in 2016 due to copyright issues.
Across the league, the SSG Landers completed a home-opening sweep of the Doosan Bears with a 5-2 win in Incheon. Veteran pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun secured his first victory of the season, striking out eight over 5 and two third innings while allowing two runs. Doosan’s new foreign pitcher, Zach Logue, took the loss after giving up four runs in six innings.
The Samsung Lions also started the season strong, sweeping their home series against the Kiwoom Heroes. With two wins apiece, LG, SSG and Samsung currently share the top spot in the standings.
In Suwon, the KT Wiz pulled off a dramatic 5-4 walk-off victory over the Hanwha Eagles in the 11th inning. Bae Jeong-dae delivered the season’s first walk-off hit, securing the win. Hanwha’s reigning home run king, Roh Si-hwan, had tied the game in the ninth with his second homer in as many games, but the Eagles ultimately fell short.
Meanwhile, Kia Tigers star Kim Do-young, the reigning league MVP, suffered a hamstring injury while running the bases during the opening game. Kia announced that Kim will undergo a follow-up examination in two weeks, with a return expected next month. The Tigers split their opening series against the NC Dinos.
The 2025 KBO season began with a bang, drawing record-setting crowds to stadiums across the country. All 10 games in the two-day opening series sold out, with a combined attendance of 219,900 fans — surpassing the previous record of 214,324 set in 2019.
Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE YOUNG-EUN, KO BONG-JUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)