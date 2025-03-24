Reigning KBO MVP Kim Do-yeong diagnosed with mild hamstring strain

The reigning Korean baseball MVP Kim Do-yeong has been diagnosed with a mild hamstring strain, his club announced Sunday, a day after the superstar sustained the injury during the season opener.The Kia Tigers said tests showed a grade 1 strain of Kim's left hamstring, the mildest form of muscle injury. They did not provide a timetable for Kim's return, only saying that the superstar third baseman will focus on recovery and rehab for now.The Tigers had a scare when Kim pulled up lame after rounding first base on a single against the NC Dinos during the bottom of the third inning at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju. He made a slightly bigger turn than usual after the base hit and grabbed the back of his left thigh as he returned to the bag.He quickly called for a trainer and limped off the field moments later.Kim authored a historic 2024 season at age 20. He was the runaway winner of the regular-season MVP award after belting out 38 home runs and stealing 40 bases, becoming the youngest member of the 30-30 club in Korea Baseball Organization history. He also set a single-season record with 143 runs scored.He batted .347/.420/.647 and had 109 RBIs, and was the youngest player with a .300 batting average, 30 homers, 100 RBIs and 100 runs scored in the same season.The Tigers will have to weather the early storm without Kim, as they try to become the first team since the 2015-2016 Doosan Bears to repeat as Korean Series champions.Yonhap