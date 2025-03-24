KBL playoff race heats up as teams battle for final spots
Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 09:40 Updated: 24 Mar. 2025, 09:49
The battle for a ticket to the 2024-25 Korean Basketball League (KBL) playoffs is intensifying with just a few weeks left to go. While the Seoul SK Knights have already secured first place with 39 wins and 10 losses, the race for second through fourth and sixth places remains highly competitive.
On March 23, the Changwon LG Sakers, led by head coach Cho Sang-hyun, defeated the Daegu Kogas Pegasus 85-81 at Changwon Gymnasium in Changwon, South Gyeongsang. With the win, the Sakers reached 30 wins and 18 losses, holding on to second place behind the Knights. But the gap is narrow — the Sakers lead third-place Suwon KT Sonicboom (28-19) by just 1.5 games and fourth-place Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus (28-20) by 2 games.
This slim margin means LG is far from safe.
Under the current KBL format, the two top teams in the regular season advance directly to the semifinals, while the third- to sixth-place teams compete in the first playoff round. Teams have between five and eight games left to play in the regular season, leaving room for everything to change in the standings.
The fight for the final playoff spot is equally intense. Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters and Wonju DB Promy are tied for sixth place with identical records of 21-27. After the Boosters defeated the Busan KCC Egis on March 21 to join DB in sixth, DB reclaimed sole possession of the spot by defeating the Pegasus the next day.
On March 23, the Boosters regained a share of sixth place with an 87-84 victory over Hyundai Mobis Phoebus. The standings are shifting daily.
The Boosters, previously at the bottom of the league, has emerged as a dark horse after riding a five-game winning streak from late January to early February. With their latest win against Hyundai Mobis, they extended their current streak to four games, disrupting Hyundai Mobis’ playoff ambitions.
Meanwhile, fifth-place Pegasus (24-25) holds a 2.5-game lead over the sixth-place teams, making their playoff position relatively secure. However, a four-game losing streak, capped by the loss to the Sakers, has raised concerns that everything could fall apart at the final hurdle.
Among the teams battling for fifth and sixth, the Boosters have the strongest form in their last five games with a 4-1 record. DB stands at 2-3, while the Pegasus has struggled with a 1-4 record, adding to the intrigue as the regular season nears its conclusion.
Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PI JU-YOUNG
