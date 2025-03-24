After falling flat in Paris, high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok soars title in China
Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 13:24
Korean high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok was both disappointed and motivated by his performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he finished outside of medal contention in seventh place.
“Although the results from Paris were disappointing, it became a source of motivation,” Woo said during an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, on March 7. “I struggled after the Olympics, but when I look back, it seems like a temporary phase. I focused on preparing harder for this indoor championship and achieved a good result.”
Woo won the World Indoor Athletics Championships title in Nanjing, China, on Friday with a jump of 2.31 meters.
The high jumper defeated New Zealand's Olympic gold medalist Hamish Kerr and Ukraine’s Oleksandr Doroshchuk, who had jumped 2.34 meters this year, surpassing Woo’s best mark.
Woo’s strong performance boosted his confidence for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo this September.
Kim Geon-woo, a former decathlon athlete and KBS athletics commentator, noted that Woo's focus on training in Korea gave him an advantage this year.
"I understand Woo focused more on domestic training due to major competitions in Asia. This is different from last year," Kim said. "His legs seemed less strained, and his jump power was evident."
Having moved past the Paris setback, Woo is now focused on Tokyo. His success in indoor competitions often translates to strong outdoor performances. In 2022, his indoor victory in Belgrade at 2.34 meters led to a silver medal in Eugene, with a personal best jump of 2.35 meters outdoors.
An official from the Athletics Federation commented, “This year is shaping up well. While Woo is older, he’s riding a positive momentum.”
The official added that the Asian Championships in Gumi, North Gyeongsang, set for May, will provide a gauge for Woo's World Championship prospects.
Kim Do-kyun, head coach of Yongin City Hall, said, “We targeted Nanjing, Gumi and Tokyo this year, and Woo has made a great start. He’s very satisfied with his performance so far.”
Coach Kim also emphasized the shift to outdoor training after Woo’s indoor success.
Kim Geon-woo warned that Tokyo’s humid September conditions may challenge athletes. "Those with good stamina will have an advantage," he said.
Woo returned to Korea on Saturday and will rest briefly before resuming training this week.
He will train at Yongin in Gyeonggi, Incheon’s Munhak Stadium and the Jincheon National Training Center in North Gyeongsang. Woo will compete in the Asian Championships qualifiers on April 21, followed by a competition in Qatar hosted by Mutaz Barshim in early May.
BY KIM YOUNG-JU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)