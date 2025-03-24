페퍼저축은행, 역대 최다승 기록하고도 또 V리그 최하위
Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 10:30
AI Peppers wrap up V League season with another last-place finish despite best-ever run
페퍼저축은행, 역대 최다승 기록하고도 또 V리그 최하위
Korea JoongAng Daily 8면 기사
Thursday, March 20, 2025
The Gwangju Pepper Savings Bank AI Peppers finished at the bottom of the V League for the 2024-25 season, marking their fourth consecutive last-place finish, after a 3-1 loss to defending champions Suwon Hyundai Engineering & Construction Hillstate on Tuesday.
consecutive: 연속의, 연이은
last-place: 최하위의
defending champion: 전년도 우승자
페퍼저축은행 AI페퍼스 배구단이 화요일 (3월 18일) 지난 시즌 V리그 우승팀 수원 현대건설 힐스테이트를 만나 3-1로 패하면서 2024~2025 V리그 시즌을 마무리했다. 리그 꼴등, 4시즌 연속 최하위 기록을 세웠다.
The Peppers sit at the bottom of the seven-team V League table, with sixth-place GS Caltex Seoul Kixx one point ahead with a game in hand as of press time Wednesday.
a game in hand: 한 경기 남은
페퍼저축은행은 7개 팀으로 구성된 V리그 순위표 바닥을 차지하고 있다. 6위 GS칼텍스 서울 Kixx는 수요일 현재 아직 한 경기가 남아있다.
Despite another disappointing finish, this season marked the Peppers’ best-ever campaign, with the team evolving from a perennial underdog into one capable of challenging the league’s better sides.
evolve: 발달하다, 발전하다
perennial: 영원한, 계속 반복되는
underdog: 약자
capable of: ~할 수 있는
또 한번 실망스럽게 시즌을 끝냈지만. 페퍼저축은행 자체적으로는 최고로 잘 한 시즌이다. 페퍼저축은행은 영원한 약체에서 이제 강팀에 도전장을 내밀 수 있는 팀으로 발전했다.
Since their foundation in 2021 ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, the Peppers have consistently struggled, finishing in last place in 2022, 2023 and 2024.
foundation: 설립, 창단
struggle: 고전하다, 투쟁하다
페퍼저축은행은 2021~2022시즌을 앞두고 2021년 창단됐다. 이후 계속 고전하면서 2022년, 2023년, 2024년 최하위를 기록했다.
They even set the women’s V League record for the longest losing streak at 21 games before extending that record to 23 during the 2023-24 season.
losing streak: 연패
페퍼저축은행은 2023~2024 시즌 무려 21연패로 여자 V리그 최장 연패 기록을 깼다. 여기서 멈추지 않고 이를 23연패로 경신했다.
However, this season saw notable progress. The Gwangju club not only surpassed its club record for wins in a season with six by December but also recorded their first-ever run of three consecutive victories in January, finishing the campaign with 11 wins.
notable: 주목할 만한, 눈에 띄는
surpass: 능가하다
그러나 이번 시즌엔 눈에 띄게 성장했다. 페퍼저축은행은 지난 12월 구단 최다승인 6승을 기록했을 뿐만 아니라 지난 1월에는 처음으로 3연승을 맛보면서 이번 시즌을 11승으로 마무리했다.
Despite falling short, the Peppers’ improvement this season signals their potential under head coach Chang So-yun, who took charge ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.
fall short: 부족해지다
signal: 신호를 보내다
페퍼저축은행은 비록 부족했지만 2024~2025 시즌을 앞두고 부임한 신임 장소연 감독과 함께 가능성을 보여줬다.
Chang will have an opportunity to strengthen her squad during the free-agent transfer window and the Asia Quota draft in April — a system allowing V League teams to sign an additional foreign player from select Asian countries.
strengthen: 강화하다
free agent: 자유계약선수 (FA)
장 감독에겐 4월 있을 FA 이적 시장과 아시아쿼터 드래프트를 통해 선수층을 강화할 기회가 있다. 아시아쿼터 드래프트는 V리그 팀들이 선택된 아시아 국가에서 외국 선수 1명을 추가로 영입할 수 있는 제도다.
WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
