Veteran coach Shin Young-chul to take helm of Ansan OKman
Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 13:23
Shin Young-chul has been appointed as the new head coach of Ansan OK Financial Group OKman. The men's volleyball club announced the decision Monday, naming Shin as the fourth coach in the team's history.
The announcement comes after the team finished the 2024-25 V League season at the bottom of the standings, leading to the departure of head coach Ogino Masashi, who had led the team for two seasons. After considering various domestic and international candidates, OKman selected Shin as the new coach.
Shin has had a long coaching career in Korean men's volleyball, having previously managed LIG Insurance, now called Uijeongbu KB Insurance Stars, Incheon Korean Air Jumbos, Suwon Kepco Vixtorm and Seoul Woori Card Woori Won.
He holds the records for the most games coached, the most wins and the most losses in the league, with a total of 523 games, 296 wins and 227 losses. Shin left Woori Card in March 2024, and this marks his return to coaching after a yearlong hiatus.
In his first comments as head coach, Shin expressed gratitude to OKman for the opportunity.
"I will do my best to help the team return to spring volleyball," he said. "Through active communication, I will guide the growth of the current players and strengthen the team."
The club highlighted Shin's data-driven approach to coaching, noting that he has successfully led all of his previous teams to the postseason, earning a reputation as a "spring volleyball evangelist."
Shin is also known for his expertise in developing setters, which is expected to positively impact the development of OKman's setter lineup.
OKman praised Shin's extensive coaching experience, emphasizing his proven ability to rebuild teams.
“We believe that Shin Young-chul is the right person to lead the team, based on his years of experience and success in rebuilding teams," the club added.
Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE YOUNG-EUN [[email protected]]
