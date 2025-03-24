 Veteran coach Shin Young-chul to take helm of Ansan OKman
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Volleyball

print dictionary print

Veteran coach Shin Young-chul to take helm of Ansan OKman

Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 13:23
Shin Young-chul [KOVO]

Shin Young-chul [KOVO]

 
Shin Young-chul has been appointed as the new head coach of Ansan OK Financial Group OKman. The men's volleyball club announced the decision Monday, naming Shin as the fourth coach in the team's history.
 
The announcement comes after the team finished the 2024-25 V League season at the bottom of the standings, leading to the departure of head coach Ogino Masashi, who had led the team for two seasons. After considering various domestic and international candidates, OKman selected Shin as the new coach.
 

Related Article

 
Shin has had a long coaching career in Korean men's volleyball, having previously managed LIG Insurance, now called Uijeongbu KB Insurance Stars, Incheon Korean Air Jumbos, Suwon Kepco Vixtorm and Seoul Woori Card Woori Won.  
 
He holds the records for the most games coached, the most wins and the most losses in the league, with a total of 523 games, 296 wins and 227 losses. Shin left Woori Card in March 2024, and this marks his return to coaching after a yearlong hiatus.
 
In his first comments as head coach, Shin expressed gratitude to OKman for the opportunity.  
 
"I will do my best to help the team return to spring volleyball," he said. "Through active communication, I will guide the growth of the current players and strengthen the team."
 
The club highlighted Shin's data-driven approach to coaching, noting that he has successfully led all of his previous teams to the postseason, earning a reputation as a "spring volleyball evangelist."  
 
Shin is also known for his expertise in developing setters, which is expected to positively impact the development of OKman's setter lineup.
 
OKman praised Shin's extensive coaching experience, emphasizing his proven ability to rebuild teams.  
 
“We believe that Shin Young-chul is the right person to lead the team, based on his years of experience and success in rebuilding teams," the club added.
 
Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.  

BY BAE YOUNG-EUN [[email protected]]
tags Ansan OKman V League

More in Volleyball

Veteran coach Shin Young-chul to take helm of Ansan OKman

AI Peppers wrap up V League season with another last-place finish despite best-ever run

Skywalkers' Leonardo Leyva sets all-time V League scoring record with win over Bluefangs

Skywalkers lock in V League title, ending Jumbos' four-year reign

The Peppers are cooking: Gwangju club attains 10 V League wins in a season

Related Stories

Jumbos beat Okman to win V League Championship 3-0 for title sweep

Ansan Okman still winless all month with one game to go

Incheon Jumbos one game away from historic V League title sweep

Ansan Okman win playoffs to reach V League championship

Korean Air Jumbos extend lead at top of V League
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)