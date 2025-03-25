Seoul to probe 'made in Korea' violations ahead of U.S. tariffs

Korea will launch a special probe into violations of the free trade pact with the United States regarding country of origin markings, the Korea Customs Service (KCS) said on Tuesday, ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.Korea is among 20 countries worldwide, and one of only three in the Asia-Pacific region, that has an FTA with the United States. Under this pact, nearly all tariffs are eliminated for goods traded between the two countries.The KCS said it would investigate products exported to the United States for violations in country-of-origin marking.Authorities will take firm action against companies knowingly disguising foreign goods as Korean products in order to protect domestic companies and the authenticity of Korean exports, the KCS said."We are taking pre-emptive action to protect domestic companies as there are concerns from earlier experience during the first Trump presidency that U.S. verifications might become stricter after higher tariffs are imposed," a KCS spokesperson said.Products at high risk of false markings, such as those subject to U.S. antidumping tariffs or closely watched by U.S. customs authorities, will be scrutinized, the agency added.The Trump administration said it would prepare reciprocal tariffs against its major trading partners by April 2, after imposing steep tariffs on imports from China as well as those from Canada and Mexico that do not comply with their trilateral free trade pact.Reuters