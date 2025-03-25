 Shops shutter as pessimism prevails
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Shops shutter as pessimism prevails

Published: 25 Mar. 2025, 18:53
A sign on a restaurant in Seoul informs of its closure, as pictured in this photo taken March 25. [YONHAP]

A sign on a restaurant in Seoul informs of its closure, as pictured in this photo taken March 25. [YONHAP]

 
A sign on a restaurant in Seoul informs of its closure, as pictured in this photo taken March 25.
 
Consumer confidence fell in March after three months of slowly recovering to November levels, according to the Bank of Korea on the same day.
 
The Consumer Sentiment Index gauges consumer confidence and is used as an economic indicator for future spending and saving. It dropped by 1.8 points from February to 93.4 due to concerns about slow economic growth.
 
It dropped sharply in December to 88.2 from November's 100.7 following President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched declaration of martial law.
 
If the index is higher than 100, it indicates a more positive outlook on the economy than the average from 2003 to 2024, while a lower number indicates a more negative outlook.
tags Korea consumer confidence

More in Economy

Shops shutter as pessimism prevails

Value of illicit IBK employee-facilitated loans balloons to $60M

Seoul to probe 'made in Korea' violations ahead of U.S. tariffs

Korea deems U.S. genetically modified potato ‘suitable' ahead of Trump tariff implementation

Corning, Vena Energy pledge $300 million investment in offshore wind power

Related Stories

Luxury lines

Business confidence is relatively high in May

Retailer confidence worsens at start of fourth quarter

The confidence trap

Korean retailers' business sentiment takes a tumble in third quarter
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)