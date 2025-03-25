 Hana chair and CEO Ham Young-joo wins second term
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Hana chair and CEO Ham Young-joo wins second term

Published: 25 Mar. 2025, 18:04
Hana Financial Group CEO and Chairman Ham Young-joo [HANA FINANCIAL GROUP]

Hana Financial Group CEO and Chairman Ham Young-joo [HANA FINANCIAL GROUP]

 
Hana Financial Group Chairman and CEO Ham Young-joo won approval to serve a second term during the firm’s annual general shareholder meeting on Tuesday.
 
The resolution for the reappointment of the current chairman received the overwhelming support of 81.2 percent of Hana shareholders.
 

Related Article

With the approval, the incumbent executive, who took office in March 2022, will serve for another three years through March 2028.
 
“I have been entrusted with an extremely important responsibility by our customers and shareholders,” said Ham in a release issued after the meeting.
 
“I will take the lead in the business portfolio expansion for the sustainable growth of the group, as well as technology innovation and strengthening of the competitiveness in future financial services,” the chairman said.
 
Born in 1956 in Buyeo, South Chungcheong, Ham graduated from a commercial high school in Nonsan, South Chungcheong, and started working at Seoul Bank in 1980 with a high school degree. He studied accounting at a night school at Dankook University.

BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
tags Korea Hana Financial Group

More in Finance

Hana chair and CEO Ham Young-joo wins second term

Value of illicit IBK employee-facilitated loans balloons to $60M

Kospi slides 0.62% as tech, shipyard stocks lose ground

Kospi opens higher on auto, battery gains

Korean shares snap winning streak, bucking Wall Street gains

Related Stories

Women of Hana ride the WAVEs of empowerment

Hana chair woos foreign investors with value enhancement plan

Hana's currency exchange service Travlog hits over 5 million subscribers

Hana Financial inks cooperation agreement with France's Crédit Agricole CIB

Hana Bank opens first Mexican sales branch
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)