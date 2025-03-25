Hana chair and CEO Ham Young-joo wins second term
Published: 25 Mar. 2025, 18:04
Hana Financial Group Chairman and CEO Ham Young-joo won approval to serve a second term during the firm’s annual general shareholder meeting on Tuesday.
The resolution for the reappointment of the current chairman received the overwhelming support of 81.2 percent of Hana shareholders.
With the approval, the incumbent executive, who took office in March 2022, will serve for another three years through March 2028.
“I have been entrusted with an extremely important responsibility by our customers and shareholders,” said Ham in a release issued after the meeting.
“I will take the lead in the business portfolio expansion for the sustainable growth of the group, as well as technology innovation and strengthening of the competitiveness in future financial services,” the chairman said.
Born in 1956 in Buyeo, South Chungcheong, Ham graduated from a commercial high school in Nonsan, South Chungcheong, and started working at Seoul Bank in 1980 with a high school degree. He studied accounting at a night school at Dankook University.
