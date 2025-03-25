[단독] HD현대·아람코 8조원 사우디 조선 프로젝트 지연
HD현대가 사우디아라비아 국영 석유회사 아람코와 함께 진행 중인 56억 달러 규모 프로젝트가 지연되고 있는 것으로 24일 확인됐다.
사안에 정통한 한 업계 관계자는 이날 코리아중앙데일리에 “지연 사유는 현지 건설업체 공정 지연과 사우디 정부의 자재 수급 문제 때문” 이라고 말했다.
지연되고 있는 사업은 두 건이다. 당초 올해 가동하는 것으로 계획된 마킨(Makeen) 선박용 엔진 공장 일정이 불투명하고 지난해 완공하기로 했던 조선소 건설도 아직 끝내지 못했다.
두 프로젝트는 총 면적 496만 ㎡에 달하는 세계 최대 규모의 해양 산업 단지 조성을 목표로 하는 사우디 국책 사업의 일부다. 살만 국왕 글로벌 해양 산업 단지로도 알려진 곳으로 선박 건조·수리, 해양 시추 장비 제작, 해양 엔진 생산을 위한 종합 해양 허브를 목표로 개발되고 있다.
사우디 마킨은 아람코와 사우디 투자사 두수르, HD현대중공업 지주사인 HD한국조선해양와 함께 이곳에 4억 달러를 들여 엔진 공장을 세우고 있다. 지분 비율은 아람코 55%, HD현대중공업 30%, 두수르 15%다.
2023년 6월 건설을 시작한 이 공장은 당초 올 4분기 상업 가동을 목표로 했다. 하지만 관계자에 따르면 현재로는 정확한 가동 시점에 대한 기약이 없다. 지난해 9월 기준, 건설 공정률은 약 40%인 것으로 알려졌다.
마킨 최고경영자(CEO) 바데르 알 자아비는 사우디 매체 아르감에 “공장은 2026년 초에 가동될 것으로 예상한다”고 밝힌 바 있다.
계획된 공장은 HD현대 독자 기술인 힘센(HiMSEN)이중연료 엔진 해외 생산을 위한 첫 번째 라이선스 계약이다. 공장 가동이 시작되면 HD는 이에 따른 로열티를 받게 된다. 연간 대형 선박용 엔진 30대, 중형 엔진 235대, 선박용 펌프 160대를 생산 할 수 있을 것으로 기대해왔다.
이곳에서 제작된 엔진은 글로벌 조선사에 공급될 예정이며, 인터내셔널 머타임 인더스트리 (International Maritime Industries)도 이중 하나다. IMI는 아람코와 국영 해운사 바흐리, UAE 에너지 기업 람프렐, HD현대중공업이 합작해 총 52억 달러를 투자한 기업이다.
2015년 11월 HD현대의 정기선 부회장이 기획재무총괄부문 전무 시절 수주한 첫 해외 조선소 프로젝트이기도 하다. 지분은 아람코가 40%, 람프렐 20%, 바흐리 20%, HD현대중공업이 20% 를 보유하고 있다.
사우디 조선 산업 단지의 핵심 앵커 프로젝트로, 2016년 11월 착공해 2021년 완공을 목표로 했으나 수차례 지연되면서 지지부진하다. 가장 최근 발표한 목표 완공 시점은 2024년 말이었다. 완공 시 연간 상선 43척 건조, 선박 수리 서비스 제공, 선박과 해양 부품 260종 이상 생산이 가능하다는 설명이다.
사우디 조선 단지 합작 사례는 한국 기업이 중동과 협업에서 겪는 전형적인 리스크를 보여준다. 대형 프로젝트라 매력적인 수익 기회가 있지만, 동시에 지연 가능성에 예측이 어려워 발목을 잡힐 수 있다.
IMI 조선소는 2019년부터 일부 가동 중이며 주요 주주인 바흐리는 수십억 달러 규모의 초대형 유조선(VLCC) 발주를 약속했다. 지난해 6월 기준 IMI 수주 실적은 총 100억 달러에 달한다. 다만 HD현대가 조선소의 부분 운영을 통해 실질적인 수익을 내는지는 확인되지 않는다.
HD현대 관계자는 “IMI 조선소는 직접 운영하는 것이 아니라 주주로 참여하고 있어 구체적인 수익 정보를 확인하거나 공개하기 어렵다”고 말했다.
HD Hyundai's $5.6 billion joint shipbuilding projects with Saudi Arabia's Aramco have faced delays in the Middle Eastern country, clouding the prospects of the Korean shipbuilder's ability to gain timely traction and profitability in the region.
The Makeen marine engine plant, originally slated for commercialization in the fourth quarter of 2025, has been pushed back — along with the completion of a shipyard that was expected to be finished last year but remains under construction.
“The delays are due to construction schedule setbacks by local contractors and material supply issues with the Saudi government,” a source with knowledge of the matter told the Korea JoongAng Daily.
The two projects are part of what would become the world’s largest maritime industrial zone, spanning 4.96 million square meters (53.4 million square feet) in Ras Al-Khair, Saudi Arabia. Known as the King Salman Global Maritime Industries Complex, it is master-planned by the Saudi government in an ambitious attempt to turn the site into an all-in-one maritime hub for shipbuilding, ship repair, offshore rig fabrication and marine engine manufacturing.
Saudi Engines Manufacturing, also known as Makeen, is a marine engine plant joint venture backed by Saudi oil supplier Aramco, Riyadh-based investment firm Dussur and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), with investments totaling $400 million.
It was initially set to begin commercial operations in the fourth quarter of 2025. However, the timeline has now been delayed, with the source unable to indicate when the operations will commence.
Aramco has a 55 percent stake, followed by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries through HD KSOE with 30 percent and Dussur with 15 percent.
Construction broke ground on June 2023.
The factory was “nearly 40 percent completed” as of September 2024 and is expected to begin operations in early 2026, according to Bader Al Zaabi, CEO of Saudi Engines Manufacturing, in a statement to Saudi media outlet Argaam.
It is the first engine licensing deal under which HD Hyundai will receive royalties from overseas to manufacture its proprietary HiMSEN dual fuel engines at the facility, which will have a maximum annual capacity of 30 large marine engines, 235 mid-sized engines and 160 marine pumps.
Engine supply will go to global shipbuilders, including International Maritime Industries (IMI), a joint shipyard venture of Aramco, state-run shipping carrier Bahri, United Arab Emirates-based energy company Lamprell and HD HHI, with total investment surpassing $5.2 billion.
IMI is the first overseas project secured by Chung Ki-sun, the current HD Hyundai executive vice chairman and grandson of the shipbuilder’s founder, stemming from a memorandum of understanding between the involved companies in November 2015. Chung was then a senior vice president of HD HHI in strategy and financial planning.
Aramco holds the majority share with a 40 percent stake, followed by Lamprell, Bahri and HD HHI with 20 percent stake respectively.
The shipyard is the main anchor project within the complex but construction has run into multiple delays. Spanning eight years, ground was broken in November 2016 and was initially to be completed in 2021.
Subsequent reports followed with adjustments to this timeline, with the latest time frame targeting the end of 2024.
Upon completion, the shipyard is to reach a maximum production capacity of 43 commercial vessels annually and offer ship repair services while manufacturing more than 260 types of ship- and marine-related products.
The situation highlights a key risk Korean companies face in partnerships with Middle Eastern firms — while the large-scale projects offer significantly lucrative opportunities, delays and unpredictability prove to be pitfalls.
However, the IMI shipyard has been partially operational since 2019, and its primary shareholders such as Bahri pledged billions of dollars worth of very large crude carriers (VLCC) orders. As of June 2024, IMI had secured commitments totaling $10 billion.
Whether HD Hyundai is profiting from partial operations of the shipyard was not confirmed.
“Since we are not directly operating the IMI shipyard but participating as a shareholder, it’s difficult to verify or disclose that specific information,” an HD Hyundai spokesperson said.
BY LEE JAE-LIM
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
